If ‘Retribution’ calls, don’t pick up – just ignore it

Liam Neeson needs to stop playing husbands/fathers who are really good at their jobs, somehow stronger beyond his 70-year-old body and travels to work in some sort of vehicle until something goes horribly wrong.
From the producers of “Non-Stop” (the above mentioned on a plane) and “The Commuter” (the above mentioned on a train) comes “Retribution” (the above mentioned in an automobile), with all of the usual tropes and trappings of a Neeson action-thriller that he’s steadily been churning out since 2008’s “Taken.”
For some of us Neeson will always be German businessman Oskar Schindler or Jedi master Qui-Gon Jinn or even the grieving widower in “Love Actually” each Christmas, but the Irish actor has been punching his meal ticket for the past 15 years with essentially the same movie over and over with the slightest variation. Thankfully, a few of them are actually pretty good.
Sadly, “Retribution” is not one of them, mostly because it is very much a rehash of so many things Neeson has done before. Even a couple of the better scenes and moments are poorer copies of much better action films from the 1990s and 2000s. What more do you expect from the last of the August movies?
An English-language remake of the 2015 Spanish film “El Desconocido,” this story follows a very bad day in the life of Matt Turner (played by Neeson), a financier who is supposedly very good at what he does despite the struggling economy, but he’s not too good at being a husband or father.
While driving his two kids to school one morning, Matt receives a phone call from an unknown assailant who claims there is a bomb under his car seat and it will blow up if anyone attempts to get out.
Unable to exit the vehicle, Matt must follow the mysterious voice’s series of twisted instructions around Berlin, doing his illegal bidding all while figuring out how to survive and protect his kids at the same time.
With the expectation of what a Neeson movie usually means, the films open on a false promise. After an opening credits sequence with various bombs being assembled by a pair of hands, we cut to Neeson getting in his morning workout by shadow boxing into a punching bag. Surely this means he has a particular set of skills that will pay off when he has to throw hands in the second act, right?
No, sadly, it’s all a misdirection, because once the plot – and the car – get rolling, our hero never gets out of his seat. Matt’s previous life before family and finance must have been as a Formula 1 driver because all of the action scenes revolve around Neeson speeding through the streets of Berlin and just narrowly missing dozens of cops.
If there’s one thing this film gets right, it is paying off the promise of the old Alfred Hitchock bomb anecdote. Basically, he said the difference between surprise and suspense is a bomb suddenly going off after a five-minute scene of two people talking and the audience being shown there’s a bomb set to go off in five minutes but the two people talking don’t know it.
Neeson not really in control and the terrorist on the phone threatening to blow stuff up while other innocent people they have to deal with have no idea what’s happening does make a few suspenseful scenes work.
The problem is a huge chunk of the film only takes place inside the car, which means there are only so many interesting angles the crew could shoot from and a limit to how the space of the car could be explored and become a part of the action. After the first half hour, it just becomes repetitive and boring.
Trying to shoehorn themes of an over-reliance on technology or capitalism tearing apart families and other half-baked ideas just doesn’t work when the audience isn’t given any reason to care about these characters. There are far better Neeson thrillers — the aforementioned “Non-Stop” on a plane and “The Commuter” on a train, for example. It does have me worried about what’s next though. Stuck on a kayak with a bomb in the middle of a lake? Fingers crossed.