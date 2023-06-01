‘God of Carnage’ bringing carnal laughs to Palmer Opera House stage

CUBA — Four parents coming together to discuss an incident on the playground between their two sons doesn’t sound like the source of knee-slapping laughs, but that’s just what audiences at the Palmer Opera House can expect this weekend.
Performances of “God of Carnage” are set for Friday through Sunday at the theater on West Main Street in Cuba.
Director Paul Nelson said the play’s title may confuse or put off people and they won’t want to see it, but he assures that it is entirely relatable and hilarious.
“It’s a smart comedy in the way it’s written, but it’s also a very physical kind of comedy,” he said.
Winner of the 2009 Tony Award for Best Play, the story follows an evening in the lives of two Brooklyn neighborhood couples who meet after Alan and Annette’s son hit Michael and Veronica’s son in the face with a stick, resulting in two broken teeth.
The four adults agree to discuss the incident civilly but, as the night wears on and drinks are imbibed, the polite veneer breaks down. The couples initially spar against each other, but before long the men gang up on the women and then the spouses switch sides altogether.
Nelson and the cast of four began rehearsals in mid-April, and he knew each of the cast from either directing them or acting with them previously.
“The process has been wonderful, and these four folks have been really amazing to work with,” Nelson said. “When I say we hand-picked them, there was a real truth to that because of who they are and their talents.”
Dr. Cyril Bodnar, who plays Alan Raleigh, has performed in the Palmer as well as in Olean and Salamanca. He said the barrier to entry for community theater has been extremely welcoming, adding he was given a shot a year ago and is now starring in this show.
“I haven’t left here a single night without a smile on my face,” he said. “It’s been very rewarding.”
Bodnar said the cast is tight-knit and has gotten to know each other pretty well, which shines through in the performances.
“This is a raucously funny show,” he added. “I wish I could be in the audience at the same time as I’m performing on stage because I would be busting a gut.”
Ashley LaBombard, who plays Annette Raleigh, has previously performed in Olean theater, but she didn’t do community theater until moving to the area.
“I had a really small part for a show written by the same person,” she said. “With community theater, there’s more camaraderie. Comparing it to college theater, it feels a lot more respectful and accepting. You can just go do it.”
Ryan Keib, who plays Michael Novak, has performed previously in Wellsville. He had seen the 2011 film based on the play and didn’t remember a lot of it except that “it was very, very funny, so I was excited to do this.”
Keib said community theater is a nice escape from daily life to come and have fun and get great reactions from the audience.
“Especially when you’re doing a comedy, whenever you can get someone to laugh in the audience and you know you’re giving them that laugh, it does just as much for me as it does for them,” he said.
Sarita Schwindler, who plays Veronica Novak, has performed in both Olean and Bradford. Although she didn’t know about the show previously, she did a lot of research for this one.
Schwindler also said there’s a unique dynamic to a show with just four actors.
“We had to get our giggles out during rehearsals,” she said. “I think we all have a little passion for theater. I think the community theater in this area is more welcoming than others I’ve done.”
Because this is the Palmer’s inaugural season of presenting regular live shows, Nelson said they were looking for a show that could speak to the community as something the audience can both enjoy and relate to. He said it also has to work well with the stage’s technical limitations.
“It demands everything an actor can bring to the table,” he said.
If you have ever been in a special relationship with another person, Nelson said, whether good, bad or somewhere in between, there will be something in the show to make you laugh and reflect on.
“It’s all about marriage, relationships and the ups and downs of all that,” he added.
Performances of “God of Carnage” will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Palmer Opera House, upstairs at 12 W. Main St. in the village.
Tickets are $10 for students, $12 for veterans and $15 for the general public. The show is recommended for mature audiences 16 and older due to its adult language. It runs about 90 minutes and there is no intermission.
For more information or to pre-order tickets, call (585) 209-5512 or visit palmeroperahouse.com.