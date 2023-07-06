Final ‘Indiana Jones’ adventure still fun, but here too late

The nostalgia cycle ushering in a slew of remakes, reboots and legacy sequels of popular movies and TV shows from the 1980s is mostly done as ’90s nostalgia is in full swing. But a few properties are still holding on, trying to go out like Butch and Sundance in one last hurrah, guns a-blazing.
Of course, Butch and Sundance were in their early 40s when they died, and Paul Newman and Robert Redford were 44 and 33, respectively, when they portrayed them in the 1969 film. This is the same year the fifth and supposedly final adventure of Indiana Jones takes place.
But in “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” the titular Dr. Jones is 70, and he’s being portrayed by an 80-year-old Harrison Ford, though he was still a spry 78 when filming began.
As with nostalgia for the 1980s the original Indiana Jones trilogy was released during, both this film franchise and its hero have missed their chance to go out on top and on their own terms. Now, trying to recapture a prime long gone, the timing just feels off and is a little sad. But you can always replay the greatest hits, tap into that nostalgia and have a good time.
The great adventures of archaeologist Dr. Henry “Indiana” Jones (Harrison Ford) are behind him. It’s 1969, and the history professor is in his 70s, about to retire and ready to hang up his iconic fedora for good.
That is until an old friend’s daughter, Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), shows up to ask Indy about an artifact her father obsessed over most of his life, the Archimedes Dial. Unfortunately, some shady figures with ulterior motives also show up looking for the dial.
Now on a globetrotting adventure for one final time, Indy and Helena race to retrieve the legendary dial that can change the course of history before it falls into the hands of Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), a former Nazi who Indy has dealt with before.
There are plenty of good times to be had following Indy around the globe one last time, and seeing that red line flying over a map scored to John Williams’ iconic theme will make anybody feel like a kid watching “Raiders of the Lost Ark” for the first time again. For better or worse, that’s where this film thrives and works, as unnecessary or badly timed as it is.
The film opens with a 20-minute flashback sequence with a deaged Harrison Ford taking on the Nazis in 1944 Germany. Because we know Harrison Ford hasn’t looked like that since “The Fugitive,” the technology will always have a strange uncanny-valley feel, but it’s also the best work Disney has done with it to date.
Nevertheless, Indy gives audiences the greatest hits right away — the reveal of the fedora and whip, the Nazis talking about finding a mystical artifact for Hitler, Ford’s gruff “It belongs in a museum” — and it’s genuinely exhilarating and evokes Spielberg at his best, owing more credit to director James Mangold who can make any movie in any genre.
Smash cut to 1969, the Beatles are playing on the radio and the hippies, social rights activists and Apollo 11’s astronauts are all in the streets, and Indy is still wearing a tweed suit and his fedora. The man is more out of time than ever. Granted, Ford is still as cool as ever, and his nonchalant charm does a lot of heavy lifting to make this adventure enjoyable.
And to be fair, nearly the entire cast does great work here. Waller-Bridge is smart and sassy and delivers quite a few solid one-liners, and Mikkelsen plays an engaging and terrifying villain to the surprise of no one. Even the short supporting performances by a returning John Rhys-Davies and newbies Antonio Banderas and Toby Jones fit perfectly in this world.
Sadly, it all feels a bit too little too late. That opening sequence in 1944 and all the nostalgia hits of past films are the best parts because that’s what we all really wanted. Yes, seeing Ford back in the fedora was great, but I suspect a World War II-era sequel from 1996 in between “Sabrina” and “Air Force One” would have been even better.