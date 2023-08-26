ELLICOTTVILLE — This Labor Day weekend will feature the inaugural Ellicottville Fine Art and Craft Market on the lawn of the 1887 Building at the corner of Washington and Jefferson streets.
The Tri-County Arts Council (TCAC), in collaboration with Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce and the Rotary Club of Ellicottville, welcome the public to this new event where people who appreciate real creative talent will have the opportunity to meet local fine artists and craftspeople whose works play an important role in promoting economic growth in their communities.
The event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days, Sept. 2 and 3.
Many of the featured artists have international reputations in galleries and fine art shows throughout the United States and abroad.
Paula Bernstein, TCAC executive director, said all participating artists and craftspeople have been selected for this event after careful review by the arts council. While some artists are TCAC members, others are people in the community whose work the TCAC has come to know and love.
“We wanted to try something new in Ellicottville, though the event does have some history in the village,” she said. “Fall Festival was originally put together as an art festival. We wanted to bring that back and have this be a juried art festival.”
Sean Huntington, a participating painter from Olean and TCAC exhibitions coordinator, said this event is a sampling of the works of some of the best artists and fine craftspeople in the region.
“The market is kind of the same idea as when the artists and crafters held their shows at Holiday Valley, in the past, but this market is located right in the heart of town,” he said. “We want the village residents and people who visit Ellicottville to get to know the Tri-County Arts Council.”
Huntington said they are excited to showcase the range of talent in the region, and they hope the market is a success so they can keep bringing the event back.
“We want them to know the artists and crafters are here and they service the county,” he added. “Our hope is to make people aware that other fine art activities are going on outside of Ellicottville that they may want to get involved in.”
Huntington said there’s an outlet for high-end art in Ellicottville. He said, with all the beautiful homes in town, people need real art.
“People seeking real art and high-quality craftwork can come to the market where they can meet the artist or craftsperson and buy a piece of artwork that has meaning behind it,” he said. “They can actually get to know the person who has created the piece with their own hands.”
Huntington said markets and fairs are a great way to start a collection of art from local artists. He said people will have a lot of one-of-a-kind artwork to choose from at Ellicottville’s Fine Art and Craft Market, so it’s a good place for them to get a start on their holiday shopping.
Approximately 20 artists and crafters from Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties, as well as Wellsboro, Pa., are participating in the market including painters Huntington, Jud Brown, Robin Zefers Clark, Denise Drummond and Mikel Wintermantel; Theresa Heinz, mixed media; Michael Weishan, photography; Eileen Weishan, fiber art; Lisa Conn, sculpture; jewelry artists Bonnie Hedden, Lisa Hodge and Kaylee Taylor; Keith McKale, wood carvings and sculpture; Michelle Hoff and Karen Fitzpatrick, mosaics and glass; John Crandall, leather; and potters Pam Gifford, Ed Green and Peter Midgley.
The Fine Art and Craft Market will be held rain or shine. There is no admission charge. For more details, contact Huntington at sdhuntingtonartscouncil@gmail.com or visit tricountyartscouncil.org/ellicottville-fine-arts.