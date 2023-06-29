Anderson’s ‘Asteroid City’ is a layered, stylized think-piece

There’s no question Wes Anderson has style. Whether or not you like or agree with his style is all up to taste, but the meticulously crafted dollhouses every one of his productions has been is undeniable. The choice to go with miniatures and stop-motion animation rather than CGI whenever possible certainly helps.
But whether or not Anderson’s films have substance has been puzzling his fans and nay-sayers alike for decades. There’s something there, but what it means – if anything – can vary from viewer to viewer.
Pushing what exactly his type of movie is and does, “Asteroid City” is arguably the most Andersonian to date. The framing device – there’s always a framing device – is a TV show documentary of a stage play, “Asteroid City,” all shot in black and white and in full screen. But when shown to us, the real-life audience, the story of the play plays out in glorious widescreen and color, not on a theater stage but on a full town-sized set out in the desert.
And yet, the dozens of characters intertwining along a dozen plotlines, weaving a web of quirky character moments, amounts to a story about… what? Grief, love, hope, connection? Rather than go with a straight-forward story, Anderson seems to have gone all-in on pushing the style to the limit and presenting a story that’s about everything and nothing at once, leaving it up to the viewer to make of it what they will.
In the play/film, world-changing events spectacularly disrupt the itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention in an American southwest desert town in 1955.
Among them are a war photographer and grieving widower (Jason Schwartzman), a famous actress (Scarlett Johansson), the photographer’s father-in-law (Tom Hanks), the host of the convention and a U.S. general (Jeffrey Wright) and an astro-scientist (Tilda Swinton). Also in the town are a school teacher (Maya Hawke), a motel manager (Steve Carell) and a mechanic (Matt Dillon), all with their own subplots.
Meanwhile, the TV documentary depicting the play’s creation includes the TV show’s host (Bryan Cranston), the playwright (Edward Norton), the play’s director (Adrien Brody) and a revered acting teacher (Willem DaFoe), as well as the actors playing the in-story characters.
While this set-up may scare away some Anderson fans, this layered framing device that he employs in many of his productions is exactly why I love his films so much. A narration of a book within a movie within a play and so on only emphasizes how many different ways a story can be told, and regardless of what medium it’s in. Whether the movie is “real” or just a “fake” play performed for a TV show just doesn’t matter.
The film boasts Anderson’s biggest cast of A-listers and recognizable faces yet. And while the lack of Bill Murray, Anjelica Huston and Owen Wilson is certainly sad, the additions of Hanks, Hawke and Carell in their first Anderson film is more than welcome.
As with many of Anderson’s stories, themes of grief, loss of innocence and dysfunctional families with generational gaps are found throughout the film. Noteworthy this time, however, are the number of kids and youth-focused stories there are for the first time since “Moonrise Kingdom.”
All of this works perfectly in-tandem with the performances throughout the film. All the adults act and speak like 1950s TV actors putting on an obvious performance while the kids all act like real kids in real life. Maybe the adults feel they have to put on this facade for their jobs or to protect their kids or to not give into emotion, but everyone 17 and younger embraces their emotions and have a better time in Asteroid City for it.
Personally, after 25 years of success, I’m giving Anderson the benefit of the doubt that he knows what he’s doing. Not every movie is for everyone, and it wouldn’t be like him to pander to the masses and compromise his vision. No, “Asteroid City” is not as consistent or digestible as “Fantastic Mr. Fox” or “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” but maybe more movies that challenge audiences’ concepts of what a movie is or can be is just what we need.