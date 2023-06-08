‘Across the Spider-Verse’ does everything a Spider-Movie can

About 75 minutes into “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” the second in Sony Animation’s animated Spider-Man film trilogy about Miles Morales’ web-slinger, our hero is walking through an futuristic skyscraper filled with thousands of Spider-People variants from across the multiverse — comics, TV, live-action, Lego, you name it.
As Miles walks through this building toward his meeting with the top Spidey, he gets a crash-course on all their missions to fix the multiverse by putting various villains back where they belong. Leader Miguel O’Hara, a.k.a. Spider-Man 2099, tells Miles about “that kid and Doctor Strange on Earth-199999” — that’s Tom Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch in the MCU’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”
Another scene shows a villain popping up in the convenience store from the live-action Venom films. And another exposition-heavy scene crucial to the plot shows clips from the Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield films in the background.
But wait, you say, I thought this was an animated film? For the most part, it is, but it also has several mixed-media scenes showing that the multiverse goes far beyond what previous Marvel stories have explored before. And it’s not going to stop anytime soon.
After surprising the world in 2018 with “Into the Spider-Verse,” one of the best animated films of the decade, this follow-up goes all in on a multiverse that viewers can appreciate and love whether they catch all the references or not. Because for the first time in a long time, audiences don’t need to understand all these Easter eggs in order to follow the plot and be emotionally invested in these characters, which makes it all the richer.
Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man (voiced by Shameik Moore) is struggling to balance his student, family and superhero lives, all while missing his bestie Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) from a different universe.
After running away from her own world to join a team of Spider-People charged with protecting the multiverse’s existence, Gwen travels to Miles’ world to track down an anomaly and fix it. But when Miles follows her and is catapulted across the Spider-Verse, their mission becomes all the more important.
But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat and Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spideys, he must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.
Since Pixar and DreamWorks have refined and perfected what your stock CGI animated family movie looks like, pretty much every other Western studio plays it safe and they all look the same. That is, except for the Spider-Verses, which go all in on their comic book origins and make these movies look unlike any other superhero movie yet.
But when you take away all the masks and costumes and fancy tech, audiences are left with a gripping, emotional and edge-of-your-seat character study about children and parents and the importance of family and friends. Yes, that’s what most great comic book movies are about, but this one deals with subjects and big questions that movies aimed at kids normally don’t, which makes it just as powerful and resonant for everyone, Spider-Man fan or not.
Beyond the jokes including comics techniques like the yellow text boxes for inner thoughts and spelling out onomatopoeia action sounds on the screen, each of the various Spider-People have their own unique drawing style, and each of the different multiverses they travel to evokes both that culture or character’s vibe — the 1980s British Spider-Punk and his world look like a Sex Pistols or Clash album come to life.
So when it gets to the scenes of all the Spider-Media in one place with the 1960s cartoon and the 1990s cartoon next to the latest video game version and a Lego version, it makes the viewers who know and enjoy all these iterations feel seen and understood, and those who don’t at least see how vast and all-encompassing the characters from comics can be.
With the third chapter in this trilogy, “Beyond the Spider-Verse,” slated for a March 2024 release, it won’t be long before audiences will learn if this will be noted only as the best comic book and superhero movie trilogy of all time, but one of the best film trilogies period.