Olean, NY (14760)

Today

Showers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day. High 43F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain...mixing with snow late. Low 32F. SSE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%.