The Olean Arrows 14U youth hockey team ended 2022 by defeating the Bradford Blizzards, 5-2, on New Year’s Eve.
It was their seventh win in a row.
Trailing 1-0, Olean answered with five-straight goals to take control. Chad Hill Jr. tied it off passes from Kyle Collins (2 assists) and Grady Decker. Cameron Keesler and Collins also found the back of the net while Jeffery Goodyear netted a pair of goals. Xander Gaylor, Goodyear, Keesler and Nicholas Bader all added assists. Bryce Thomas earned the win in net.
Goodyear continues to hold the team lead in points with 28 (17 goals, 11 assists). The Arrows will visit the first-place Fredonia Steelers on Saturday.
JAN. 7-8 10U Squirts go 2-0-1 over weekend
The 10U Squirts played three games over the weekend, defeating the Jamestown Lakers (8-1) and Livingston Blues (5-1) at home while tying the Buffalo Bisons on the road (2-2).
On Saturday vs. Jamestown, Samuel Miller scored the first four goals to give Olean an early 4-0 advantage, with two assists going to Graham Roosa. Jacob Pawleski added two goals, with an assist to Gabriel Wilson, while Cole Kelley and Lucas Vena also added a goal for Olean. Issac Watson earned the win in net.
Later that day against the Blues, Olean answered a 1-0 deficit with a goal from Miller. Miller later collected two more goals, both off impressive feeds from Kelley, to make it 3-1, and scored a fourth to cap the scoring for Olean, giving him eight goals for the day. Pawelski also found the back of the net.
On Sunday in Buffalo, Kelley tallied both goals for Olean, with an assist going to Miller. Mason Edwards was in goal for the latter two games.
The Squirts (5-5-1 league) return to action at the end of the month against the Hamburg Hawks.
12U PeeWees tie Hamburg 4-4The 12U Arrows tied the Hamburg Hawks 4-4 last Saturday.
Caidyn Chouinard scored two goals to give Olean a 2-0 lead, with assists going to Carson Schunk, Kyle Collins and Owen Buzzard. Hamburg eventually cut the lead in half, but Collins netted one to again make it a two-score game.
With 3:30 left, the Hawks tied it, but Collins responded again off helpers from Camden Spagnola and Nate Randolph to make it 4-3. Hamburg, however, scored once more in the end to force a tie.
Goaltender Dominic Cavallo stopped 43 out of 47 shots for Olean. The PeeWees have three home games this weekend, against East Aurora, Canandaigua and Jamestown.
Ka-Bar Blades compete at Buffalo Riverworks
The Ka-Bar Blades 16U travel team competed in the Buffalo Riverworks tournament last weekend, playing teams from Canada, Colorado and Pennsylvania.
Ka-Bar went 2-2 for the tournament.
On Friday, Ka-Bar fell to the North Pittsburgh Wildcats, 3-1. Vincent LaBella scored the Blades’ lone goal, assisted by Zachary Greaves and Kruz Coustenis. Later that night, Olean dropped a 4-1 decision to the Halton Hills Thunder. Logan Zeigler, assisted by Dylan Chudy and Michael Bader, tallied for the Blades.
On Saturday, Olean topped the Stanley Lake Gators, 5-1. Zane Gleason netted two goals while Owen Copeland, Charles Militello and Chudy added one apiece. Brock Gagliardo, LaBella, Matthew McCarthy (2), Noah Hatch, Copeland and Logan Zeigler all had assists.
Olean later met the Gators again in a consolation rematch, winning 3-2.
Copeland scored off a Gabriel Tate feed to make it 1-0 Ka-Bar before Stanley Lake tied it up, but Copeland tallied again to make it 2-1.
The game was tied until the final minute, when Gleason scored the game-winner with only 19 seconds remaining off a feed from Cohen Burton. Tobie Austin was in net for all four games.
The Blades will play in the Cleveland Rock n’ Roll tournament this weekend.