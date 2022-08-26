OLEAN — This year, Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce officials are stating “ARRIVE • RUN • STAY” as a slogan for its Allegheny River Running Fest on Sept. 10.
ARRF features three races this year: a 10K and Half Marathon, both will start/finish at War Veterans Park in Olean. A good portion of both races will have you running along the picturesque Allegheny River on the area’s Allegheny River Valley Trail.
In fact, this race is one of few that actually run along the 325-mile-long Allegheny River. New to the line up is a 5K run that feature a course throughout the downtown area.
The event will have a rolling start instead of the shot gun start you would normally see at races. The half marathon participants will step off at 9 a.m., with the 10K runners at 9:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. will wrap up with the 5K start. The fee to run the half is $90 through race day and $65 for those participating in the 10K. The fee for the new 5K to the ARRF line up is $25. The fee includes race bling (ARRF tech tee*, the finishing medal, after race food voucher, as well as one cool bag), refueling refreshments along the course, drink and food vouchers for the after party.
AGAIN THIS YEAR will be a KIDS DASH held Saturday at 12 p.m. The dash fee is $10 which includes a participating medal, race gaiter and food voucher.
Awards will be given to the top three male and female finishers for each race event. Also, a commemorative item (to be determined) will be awarded to the top three finishers in the race’s five-year age groups. Lastly, the Last Squirrel Award will be presented to the last finisher through the half marathon event. As the City of Olean has an unofficial city mascot of a black squirrel, your finisher’s medal will have one of these nutty characters on the medal — to remind you of the great time you had at the ARRF.
To register, please visit www.itsyourrace.com and search for Allegheny River Running Fest. Online registration is the only option for registering for the races. Race pre-registration and packet pick up will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at House’s Parkwood, 659 E. State St., Olean.
The safety and wellbeing for our event attendees, vendors, volunteers and staff is top priority for our events. As such, if we feel that we are unable to present a safe event, those events will be scaled back or postponed. For more information on the AARF or other GOACC events, please contact GOACC at 716-372-4433.