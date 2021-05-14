Area students ready for Soap Box Derby after year without

When the area soap box derby event was canceled for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the hopes of local students racing their manufactured vehicles to a victory were put on hold.
But despite the restrictions and closings, the program is still up and running.
The annual Jamestown Area Soap Box Derby is set for Saturday, June 5, and more than a dozen Olean area youth are planning to be there.
“Our goal is to get kids learning how to use hand tools and building something from the ground up,” said Bob Sherburne, who is supervising the Olean participants. “Learning how to adjust things and working together as a team.”
Participation in the derby is made possible by the Dream It Do It Western New York program, which gives students hands-on STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) opportunities in school and encourages them to go into advanced manufacturing careers, coordinator Evelyn Sabina explained. The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation STEM 2035 grant has allowed the area to bring back the beloved soap box derby, she said.
The cars are being built by students with the help of Sherburne, Dave Suain of Portville and Chris Kenyon of Allegany-Limestone. Sherburne said there are six from Olean, five from Portville, three from Allegany-Limestone and one from Cuba-Rushford.
“At the beginning of this whole thing, we wanted it to be a project the kids were involved in from building the car to designing graphics, painting, the whole thing,” he said.
Prior to COVID-19, local STEM clubs were busy building their cars, using the official kits and adhering to strict rules, Sabina said, but when schools closed in March 2020, they were not able to access the cars and the event was ultimately canceled.
Thankfully, Sabina, Phil Farris of SolEpoxy and Eaton Young Manufacturers Academy came up with an alternative in the form of a Downhill Dragster project for students ages 10 to 15 from Cattaraugus and Allegany counties and Pennsylvania.
Now, thanks to grants and support from Dream It Do It and the Wilson Foundation, 15 cars from Cattaraugus County will be in this year’s race.
Portville and Allegany have managed to start their after-school clubs again and are working together to build their cars, Sabina said. Seven cars have also been distributed to club members’ homes.
“The parents have been wonderful and worked with them and the kids have worked together at home,” she said.
Although the cars are built now, Sherburne said the last component is completing the graphics on the sides. Max Gross’s class at BOCES has been painting some of the cars, he said, with graphic design student Devin Nichols, of Hinsdale, designing the logos for the cars as a project for the class.
“It’s been all new for me because I’ve never worked with anything like this,” Nichols said. “It was a great learning experience I think.”
Nichols said the process included color matching the cars with the paint in the computer, transporting the cars’ measurements into the computer program and then applying the design onto templates. When that was done, it was off to Portville’s Envisioneering Center.
Suain, director at the Envisioneering Center, and Joe Pleakis have been working with the students building the cars as well, Sherburne said. Nichols’ designs were printed off at the center and the groups have spent the last few weeks putting those graphics on the cars.
“I’d like to do vinyl graphic designs for side-by-sides like Polaris and Can-Am four wheelers,” Nichols said. “It’s kind of similar to what I want to do, so it was definitely good to learn.”
Later this month, the kids and their cars will be weighed for the two divisions they race in. Because the cars have to weigh an exact amount, Sherburne said Pierce Steel Fabricators offered to make weights for the cars by cutting out metal plates to add to them. Pinegrove Collision in Bolivar also helped paint some of the cars, he added.
“It’s been a collaboration of a bunch of different people, from the students at BOCES to the Dream It Do It program, helping out to see the project through,” he explained.
Because of COVID restrictions, Sherburne said they won’t be able to bring as many kids and volunteers to Jamestown this year. He said it will likely only be a driver and a parent.
But looking to the future, both Sabina and Sherburne said they hope to bring the event back to the area. Sherburne said the last time it was held in Olean was likely in the 1970s.
“Even if we don’t have a sanctioned event by the Soap Box, we’re looking to put together a committee and get an event together for next year in town,” he added.
Sherburne said the students deserve the recognition for the efforts building the cars from the ground up and all the elements involved in turning them from a kit into a finished car with the graphics and paint job.
“I want everybody to have a hand in it, and that’s what’s important to me,” he added
