The Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau is pleased to announce this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient is Matthew Volz. Matt is the son of Kelly and Dave Volz and is a senior at Allegany-Limestone Central School.
Matt has been involved in several school and community activities. He has announced various sporting events in the community such as Varsity Football, Varsity Basketball and dodgeball. Matt has been a Science Camp Counselor for fifth graders for one year and has participated in Odyssey of the Mind for four years. He has been a member of the Drama Club for four years, has participated in the Spanish Club for one year and has been a member of the NvestNus Investment Club at St. Bonaventure University for one year. Matt was a member of the ALCS Sr. High Band for two years and has participated in Solo Fest for one year. He has also been a member of the ALCS Sr. High Chorus for four years, attended NYSSMA Area All State at SUNY Fredonia, and attended Solo Festival for chorus for four years.
Matt has worked hard in sports and academics. He has run Varsity Cross Country for four years and Varsity Tennis for four years. He is currently enrolled in two classes at Jamestown Community College and two classes through Syracuse University. Matt has achieved Honor Roll with Merit all four of his high school years and has been a member of National Honor Society. He has been an Allegany-Limestone Board of Education Student Representative for one year and is ranked fifth out of ninety-seven in his graduating class.
Matt’s future plans are to pursue a career in Sports Broadcasting and/or Sports Journalism. He has been described by his grandmother as being involved in many activities while maintaining good grades.
Nominations for the 2022 graduating class are closed. However, if you know an outstanding member of your community who will be a senior in high school graduating in 2023, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please visit our website at Cattcoyouth.org or contact: Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.