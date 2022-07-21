OLEAN — Angee’s finished the regular season atop the Olean Women’s Slow-Pitch Softball League, defeating previously undefeated Smethport VFW 13-2 on Thursday.
Nyla Rueter and Kristian Pavone both hit home runs in the win for Angee’s (11-1), with Rueter hitting 4-for-4 with a homer, two doubles and a single.
Ann Kennedy and Sophia Fratercangelo (triple, double) both went 3-for-4 while Hannah Lathrop went 2-for-4 with a double and Bethany Fratercangelo went 2-for-3.
Courtney MacNeal went 2-for-3 for Smethport VFW (11-1) while Amber Nelson hit a double and Kamryn Cook hit a triple.
The league playoffs begin Monday night with first-round games.
Randy’s Up The River 15, Allegany Beverage 9Jordan Lucas and Alyssa Ramarge both hit three-run home runs to lead Randy’s Up the River to a regular season-ending win.
Lucas hit 3-for-5 while Ramarge hit 2-for-4 for Randy’s (10-2). Alex Calbi had three hits while Jaleesa Ard Sledge, Jess Weinman and Shaina Griffin all had two hits each.
For Allegany Beverage (6-6), Marissa Olson and Lacee Pearl each had three hits and Lauren Melfi had two hits.
Village Green 12, Baxter’s Hardware 7Kaelyn Shea led Village Green to a victory on the mound and at the plate, hitting 4-for-4 with two triples, a double and three RBI.
Heather Lundy (double, three RBI), Taylor Botter (double, triple, three RBI) and Heather Burdick all went 3-for-4 for VG (5-7).
For Baxter’s (3-9), Ann Confer went 3-for-4 while Alexis Flint, Rachel Confer, Miranda Ruffner (three RBI), Amber Greeley and Hope Hollebeke each had two hits.