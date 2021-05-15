ALFRED — Dr. John Anderson has been appointed officer-in-charge of Alfred State by SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras, effective May 10, as the college continues to search for a permanent president to replace the recently retired Dr. Skip Sullivan.
Dr. Sullivan had served as the 12th president of Alfred State College since January 2014. In October 2020, he announced he would retire at the end of the academic year, giving the campus time to start transitioning for new leadership. He guided the campus through the worst of the coronavirus pandemic.
Dr. Sullivan accepted an online teaching position as a full-time faculty member in Alfred State’s Social and Behavioral Sciences Department and will join the faculty in the spring of 2022.
Dr. Anderson, who has agreed to come out of retirement for this special assignment, previously served as the college president from 2008 to 2013. As such, he has a wealth of knowledge to transition the college in preparation for new leadership. He also served as president of Millersville University in Millersville, Pa., from 2013 to 2018.
“He is a visionary leader, bringing with him the depth of experience necessary to lead the campus forward while our search for the next president is finalized,” Wendy Dresser-Recktenwald, college Chief of Staff, said of Dr. Anderson. “We believe that his past service to SUNY with distinction and continued close relationships with the campus is what Alfred State needs at this time.”
Dr. Anderson’s career in education began at Alfred State College where he served in a number of leadership capacities and faculty positions for over 25 years. He is also a product of the SUNY family, holding a Doctorate in Education from Cornell University, a Master of Arts in physics from SUNY Geneseo, a Bachelor of Science in physics from SUNY Brockport and an Associate of Science from Westchester Community College.