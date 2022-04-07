BRADFORD, Pa. — Mike Wolfe, his brother Robbie, and Danielle Colby of History Channel’s “American Pickers” are returning to the Twin Tiers region in June in search of fodder for their popular show.
“American Pickers” is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking.” The show follows skilled pickers in the business as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.
History Channel’s website states the show “isn’t your grandmother’s antiquing. The American Pickers are on a mission to recycle America, even if it means diving into countless piles of grimy junk or getting chased off a gun-wielding homeowner’s land. Hitting backroads from coast to coast, the Pickers earn a living by restoring forgotten relics to their former glory, transforming one person’s trash into another’s treasure. The show follows the team as they scour the country for hidden gems in junkyards, basements, garages and barns, meeting quirky characters and hearing their amazing stories.”
Associate Producer Meredith Ball said in an email to The Bradford Era that the Pickers are looking for different, unusual and unique items — something they’ve never seen before with an extraordinary story.
“We’re looking for leads throughout the state, specifically interesting characters with fascinating items and lots of them,” Ball explained. “The way we find people and collections for our show is through spreading the word far and wide so that people know we’re coming to town.”
The Pickers hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.
Collectors (with a large private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through) interested in being considered for the show should reach out by phone at (646) 493-2184 or email AmericanPickers@cineflix.com. Take note that the Pickers only pick private collections — so no stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses or anything open to the public will be accepted.
Applicants must be sure to include their full name, city/state, contact information and a brief description of their collection, Ball said.
To preview previous episodes of American Pickers or for more information about the show visit https://www.history.com/shows/american-pickers or their Facebook page @GotAPick.
“We at American Pickers continue to take the pandemic very seriously and will be following all guidelines and protocols for safe filming outlined by the state and CDC,” Ball said. “Nevertheless, we are excited to continue reaching the many collectors in the area to discuss their years of picking and are eager to hear their memorable stories.”