BELMONT — Members of the arts community in Allegany County received a financial boost with the distribution of grant funding made available from the New York State Council on the Arts Community Regrant Awards.
For the first time the awards, which were formerly administered by the Tri-County Arts Council based in Olean, were administered by the Arts Council of Wyoming County under the direction of Linda Franke, grants coordinator.
A ceremony announcing the grants was held Saturday at the Fountain Arts Center in Belmont.
Franke said she is pleased with the Wyoming County Arts Councils selection as the grant conduit for Allegany County, adding, “I’ve always been impressed by the number of artists in Allegany County and the work they do. It is a great fit for both counties. We look forward to working with them for years to come.”
Franke also announced that the Wyoming County Arts Council is making a list of all artists in the area and would like Allegany County artists to submit their information to be included.
“Our goal is to have an up-to-date list of all the artists so, that people will know where to go to find the kind of art they are interested in,” she said.
Information may be sent to the Arts Council of Wyoming County at 31 South Main St., Perry, N.Y., 14530.
Nine grants and one Individual Artist Grant were announced. The organizations receiving the awards are:
• The Alfred Box of Books library, which will use the funding for its summer art programming.
• The Allegany Arts Association, which will use the funding for its Summer Arts Program for children and adults.
• The Angelica Community Radio, which will use the funds to support the cost of bringing Shake on the Lake’s theatrical performance of “Macbeth” to the village this summer.
• The Angelica Free Library, which will use funding for its Fiber 101 adult’s program.
• The David A. Howe Library, which will use its funding to support cultural opportunities in the community.
• The Friendship Free Library, which will use it grant for its community arts program.
• The Genesee Library’s funding will go toward its Adventures of 2022 arts program.
• The Fountain Arts Center will use its funding to continue the Artists Among Us program.
• The Wide-Awake Club library of Fillmore for its 2022 Summer Music series.
• The Friendship Library, which will use the funding to continue its story-telling program.
• The Genesee Library, which will use the funding to start a nine-part cooking series.
Individual artist recipient Burton Stein will use his grant funding to continue his video productions featuring Outstanding Artist and Human Beings of Allegany County.
Funds for these grants are made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the state legislature.