ALFRED — Alfred University is one of 93 recipients announced Monday of the Mental Health Service Professional grant program, funded by the Bipartisan Saver Communities Act. The allocation for the university is $904,228.
The announcement by the Biden-Harris Administration included more than $95 million in awards across 35 states to increase access to school-based mental health services and strengthen the pipeline of mental health professionals in high-needs school districts.
Grantees estimate that the $286 million through the School-Based Mental Health program and the MHSP program prepare more than 14,000 new mental health professionals for America’s schools.
The Department is also announcing up to $2.6 million in funding for a new Mental Health Personnel Technical Assistance Center to support MHSP and SBMH grantees in meeting the goals of their grant. This Center will help identify and develop resources both for SBMH and MHSP grantees to support grantees in addressing the social, emotional, and mental health needs of PK-12 students and staff. The Center will also provide support to the field more broadly – to grantees and beyond – by disseminating best practices in recruiting, training, placing, and retaining school-based mental health services providers.
Over the next five years, the Department will invest the remainder of the $1 billion provided by the law in mental health professionals for schools through the MHSP and SBMH programs, helping advance the president's goal, as part of his Mental Health Strategy, to double the number of school counselors, social workers, and other school-based mental health professionals.