ALFRED — Upon review by state leaders and the State University of New York, Alfred State College’s plan for reopening campus this fall was approved without any requests for adjustments or additions to the planned safety protocols.
Alfred State will offer in-person instruction and a fully operating residential campus with classes beginning Aug. 24.
“I am very proud to report that our comprehensive plan gained full approval and that means we are moving full-speed ahead to welcome students to campus this fall,” said Alfred State President Dr. Skip Sullivan. “With more than 90 committee members, our task force has evaluated details regarding every aspect of our operation to ensure a safe residential campus environment.”
The gradual repopulation of the campus is already underway as employees will complete their return from telecommuting by July 6. All aspects of instruction have been evaluated to maximize the benefit of in-person instruction and hands-on experiences while also staying prepared to convert to distance learning if conditions warrant.
Timeline for reopening:
• On Aug. 10, some student athletes arrive. An elongated process for arrival of first-year students then follows.
New students arriving on campus and their guests will undergo a health screening and a contactless check-in process.
Each student receives a care package upon arrival that includes a thermometer, mask, info packet, and refillable sanitizer container.
• Aug. 24 is the first day of classes. Fall mini-break is eliminated to allow for all in-person classes to conclude on Nov. 25.
After Thanksgiving, remote instruction will be utilized with classes ending Dec. 11.
Regarding campus life, “family units” will be identified in residential housing "to promote the social and emotional needs of a tight-knit living group watching out for one another’s health and well-being."
Every morning each student, faculty, and staff member must affirm their own health or stay home.
Face covers will be worn when in public to follow state rules, facilitate personal safety, and to protect the health of others when it is not possible to maintain a social distance of at least 6 feet.
Space is reserved for precautionary quarantine or isolation as needed for containment and contact tracing.
While in-person instruction and residential campus plans are officially approved, adjustments may be made due to changing conditions and future guidance from the state.
“I’m eager to welcome students back to campus this fall,” said Sullivan. “I believe we have a plan for providing a safe and spectacular college experience on our campus. We will all be working together and proving that we are Pioneer Strong.”