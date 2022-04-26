ALFRED — Alfred State College celebrated the achievements of hundreds of students during the 38th annual Honors Convocation.
Dr. Craig Clark, interim vice president for academic affairs, presided over the event.
Following welcome remarks from Dr. Steven Mauro, president of ASC, and remarks from Clark, the deans of three schools presented the Dean’s Awards for Academic Excellence.
Heavy equipment operations major Kelsey Kellam of Liberty was the recipient for the School of Applied Technology, graphic and media design major Juliana Elwood of Sewell, N.J., was the recipient for the School of Architecture, Management & Engineering Technology and forensic science major Collen Farley of Staten Island was the recipient for the School of Arts and Sciences.
Nursing student Riley Mucher of Warsaw was honored with the Provost’s Award for Academic Excellence and digital media and animation major Megan Delianne of Bayshore and architecture technology major Alec Harrigan of Springville were honored for their Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence.
Patricia Fogarty, chair of the college council, awarded Mercedes Torpey of Cuba with the Leadership through Civic Engagement Award and Gabriel Cooks of Brooklyn received the Newman Civic Fellows Award.
Elijah Blumberg, Student Senate president, awarded Dr. Angela Graves with the Student Advocate Award.
Mauro presented the annual alumni awards. Joseph Laraiso, class of 1967, received the Distinguished Alumni Award while Madison Szpaicher, class of 2017, received the Outstanding Young Alumni Award.