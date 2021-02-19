ALFRED — Alfred State archery coach Gregory Sammons recently graduated from USA Archery’s 2020 Club Excellence Program.
According to USA Archery’s website, www.usarchery.org, “The Club Excellence Program is a unique nine-month learning experience available to select USA Archery clubs and their coaching staff. The program is customized for club leaders and coaches wanting to elevate the status of their club and develop athletes to be nationally and internationally competitive.”
The website further notes that, “The program curriculum focuses on developing coaches and clubs through the USA Archery Coach and Club Competencies. These competencies provide a road map for developing quality coaching for both recreational-based clubs and clubs focusing on high performance.”
Sammons praised the program, adding, “The Club Excellence Program provided incredible access to some of the nation’s leading educators on sports performance. The psychology of communicating feedback and the science behind development expanded participants’ ability to be impactful on their teams. The information has applicability even beyond sport.”
After COVID-19 limitations in the fall, the Alfred State archery team is poised to resume its intercollegiate competitions this spring. Both this month and next, select archers will be competing in the USA Archery Indoor Nationals, hosted virtually at satellite centers.
In April, the team aims for victory in the USA Archery East Region Outdoor Collegiate Championship in Virginia. Its season will culminate with a planned appearance at the USA Archery National Outdoor Collegiate Championship, also in Virginia.