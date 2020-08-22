Robert Littell’s 20th novel, “KOBA,” based on the life of the Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin, is scheduled for Nov. 2 publication by Abrams/Overlook in New York.
The publisher plans simultaneously to reissue several of his earlier titles, including “The Company,” a novel of the CIA. The book later appeared on TV screens as a six-part Sony miniseries starring Alfred Molina and Michael Keaton.
Littell graduated from Alfred University in 1956 with a bachelor’s degree in English. He is currently working on his 21st novel.