UTICA – The Alfred football team returned to action for the first time in 493 days, falling to Empire 8 foe Utica, 30-17, in its season-opener at Charles A. Gaetano Stadium Tuesday afternoon.
The teams will turn around and face each other at Yunevich Stadium in Alfred next Monday at 5 p.m.
The Saxons outgained Utica, 320-288, but were undone by three turnovers and solid special teams play by the Pioneers. Both defenses were stout on third down, as Utica converted on 4-of-13 attempts while the Saxons went 1-of-15.
Sophomore quarterback Connor Englert made his first career start, throwing for 234 yards on 46 attempts, tossing two touchdowns and throwing three interceptions. Kevin Bragaglia did a little bit of everything for the Saxons, tallying 302 all-purpose yards. He rushed for 65 yards on just 12 carries, tallied 37 yards on four receptions, and added 200 combined yards on kick and punt returns, including a 55-yard kick return and a 51-yard punt return.
Seven Saxons caught a pass, led by junior wide receiver Nazier Landes, who had a career performance, tallying five catches for 103 yards and a touchdown. Junior wide receiver Zach Leinenbach scored the other touchdown through the air, tallying two receptions for 23 yards.
On defense, senior linebacker Jason Gauthier (Pioneer) had a team-best 12 tackles, including seven solo and four for loss, while senior linebacker Jeremiah Young made 10 total tackles. Freshman linebacker Joe Copp had nine tackles while adding an interception and a fumble recovery on special teams.
The Pioneers tallied 159 yards on the ground, led by Lamont Griff’s 114-yard, two-touchdown performance on 25 carries. Sonny Badyna completed 14-of-27 passes for 129 yards and an interception. Defensively, Devin Bryant led the team with four tackles, while Darius Johnson, Joey Lipani and Jordan Weaver each had an interception.
The Saxon special teams’ unit made a big play early in the game. AU was stopped on its opening possession, but Bragaglia’s ensuing punt was muffed as Copp recovered the ball at the Utica 41-yard line. That momentum was short lived, however. A few plays later, Weaver picked off an Englert pass, going 75 yards the other way for the opening score. Utica doubled the score early in the second quarter after an eight-play, 58-yard drive was capped by the short touchdown run by Tim Hogan.
Alfred responded with a long 13-play, 72-yard scoring drive of its own, as junior kicker Dustin McCaslin finished the drive with a 25-yard field goal, making it 14-3.
Later in the period, Utica took advantage of an Alfred interception on its own eight-yard line, as McGriff punched it in from four yards to take a 21-3 lead. AU responded a few drives later with a quick eight-play, 74-yard drive, capped by a seven-yard touchdown toss from Englert to Leinenback. The Saxons went to halftime trailing 21-10.
Utica scored first in the second half, taking a 28-10 lead after McGriff’s second touchdown run of the game. With the Pioneers driving again late in the third, Copp stepped in front of a Badyna pass up the middle, picking off the Pioneer quarterback and running to the Alfred 47-yard line. That set up an Englert dart to Landes five plays later, as the pair connected on a 35-yard touchdown to make it 28-17.
The Saxons had a number of opportunities to close the gap, but the Utica defense made key third-down stops to hold off the comeback. The Pioneers closed the scoring with a safety for the 30-17 margin.