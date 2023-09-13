People – Hikers and runners enjoy a Western New York autumn at RidgeWalk and Run.
WELLSVILLE — Robert Frost wrote, “Two roads diverged in a yellow wood, and sorry I could not travel both and be one traveler, long I stood and looked down one as far as I could to where it bent in the undergrowth, then took the other.”
At the annual RidgeWalk and Run, there are far more choices.
The 31st RidgeWalk and Run will take place Oct. 15 on Alma Hill near the Town of Wellsville, where eight running and walking trails traverse miles of private farmland and woodlands which are open to the public only once a year for RidgeWalk and Run. There are three running trails and five walking trails. They range in length from two miles long to 25 miles long.
Jim Helms, CEO of UR/Jones Memorial Hospital, which organizes the event, said the most popular of all the trails is the 6-mile walk.
“It is an easy course and mostly flat,” he said, with the route taking participants to breathtaking vistas reaching into Pennsylvania, past pale golden fields and through the vibrant reds and yellows of the autumn woods where there are old oil wells and glacial rock formations to see.
This event, for a fee, allows all ages to get into the woods and enjoy the fall foliage, wildlife and historic scenery the routes encompass. Registration continues and signups may be done online or on Facebook by going to "RidgeWalk."
RidgeWalk and Run was founded by marathon runner Rich Shear and it still starts and finishes on the family horse farm at the end of the Meservey Hill Road. Shear wanted to share the calmness of the woodlands and wildlife with his friends and others. For years he and a group of dedicated volunteers created trails leading from the horse farm to the hilltops and beyond — after obtaining permission from his neighboring farmers and landowners to traverse their property.
Growing too large for just a group of friends to control, the event was taken over by the Wellsville Chamber of Commerce. Shear was a member of the organization.
In the 21st century, Jones Memorial took over the event, dedicating any proceeds derived from the event to the Hospital’s wellness initiatives throughout Allegany County.
Helms said the hospital is now looking to expand those programs as he explained that the RidgeWalk and Run is getting back to what it was before the Covid pandemic.
In early September there were around 250 people registered, "but we know from the past that people are just beginning to register, so we’re thinking it will increase to around 700,” he said. Before the pandemic, participation in RidgeWalk and Run was nearing and some years exceeding 1,000 participants.
What Helms said the group finds exciting is that about 30% of the registrations so far are people who have never participated in the event.
“I think we’re growing, and it is only going to get better,” he said.
But volunteers make the event happen and while participation is growing, more volunteers are needed to keep the event safe and fun for everyone. Volunteers can also sign up on the RidgeWalk webpage or on Facebook. There is a wide variety of volunteer opportunities from offering beverages to weary participants or counting them as they pass through one of the many checkpoints on the trails, or helping out in the JMH Finish Line Arena where participants can find food and relief.
Once they complete their walk or run, participants can enjoy wagon rides, displays, music and food at the Arena tent overlooking the Shear farm.
The running events are timed and official counting towards the runner’s record. RidgeWalk and Run also offers one-of-a-kind trophies oftentimes produced by area artisans.
On the website or on Facebook can be found the official merchandise for the 31st Annual RidgeWalk and Run. which includes hoodies, t-shirts, caps, glassware and more.