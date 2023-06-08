Genesis House, a United Way-funded agency, shared this thank you note from one of the people who was helped by their services:
My name is Rachel, and I came to Genesis House January 28th, 2022. I was alone, HOMELESS, four months pregnant, in the mist of a huge custody battle, scared, and didn’t know where to go or what to do.
I went to my doctor’s appointment and chatted with Ms. Kim, who called the Genesis House to see if they could help me. I went to the Department of Social Services, and they referred me to Genesis House.
Upon my arrival I instantly felt welcomed, I was greeted by the case manager Josh Shulman who asked if I was hungry, thirsty, or if there was anything I needed. I then met Jim Swatt the program manager who instantly made me feel welcome, safe, and that for once everything was going to be OK.
I began my case management, I set my goals, I continued to go to the doctor’s appointments. Jim and Josh helped me to get my life back on track. I regained custody of a couple of my children, and Genesis House made sure that my children and I had a place to live together as a family.
They have helped us get the services and programs that we needed. They have given us a warm, safe place to live together, with food, appliances, the necessities of living on our own, and clothing for all of us. There are many programs that Genesis House offers to the residents, like YMCA passes that can be checked out, and they are linked to the Arts Council.
Without Genesis House I don’t know where I would be, or how I would have gotten as far as I have.
Thank you, Genesis House, for all you do and all you have done to help me and my family. We are forever grateful for you.