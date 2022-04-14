BRADFORD — The 48th annual Big 30 All-Star Charities Classic, set for the night of Aug. 6 at Bradford High’s Parkway Field, has announced the seventh group of 10 players to participate in the game.
The former Big 30 All-Star Football Game, founded by the late Don Raabe, matches graduated senior stars from each side of the border with the series tied, 22-22-3, though Pennsylvania hasn’t lost to New York since the 2015 renewal.
Proceeds benefit area charities and, over the first 47 years, the game has donated more than $1.8 million to local causes.
Today’s seventh group of players adds five to each roster, bringing to 70 the number of acceptances, 35 to each team, with squads ultimately numbering some 42 members.
New York’s latest additions are Allegany-Limestone’s Matt Giardini, Jack Langdon and Joshua Lea, Cuba-Rushford’s Benson McCumiskey and Wellsville’s Alex Perkins.
Pennsylvania’s addees are Bradford’s Nolan Gonzalez, Smethport’s Travis Cooney, Port Allegany’s Davon Cromer and Eisenhower’s Jaquay Gannon and Drake Vandehoff.
GIARDINI was a 6-foot, 185-pound fullback/middle linebacker who was A-L’s Rookie of the Year and second-team all-league as a sophomore and team MVP and first-team all-star as a senior.
He will attend Alfred State College and major in the building trades.
His favorite moment playing football was “beating Portville 10-8 and receiving the Rocking Chair back.”
Langdon was a 5-10, 280-pound offensive guard/defensive tackle who was twice honorable mention all-league. He’s an honor roll student who will become a union plumber after graduation. Of the Charities Classic, he said, “I’m looking forward to playing my favorite sport one last time with my brothers Matt, Nate and Josh.”
His favorite memory playing football was “the day we got a huge rain storm that we practiced in and then ran to the ‘Trench’ that was filled with water and we all got soaked and had a great time.”
Lea was a 5-11, 200-pound offensive guard/defensive end. An honor roll student, he will attend the University of Buffalo and major in nursing.
His favorite football memory is “big hits during the games.”
McCumiskey was a 5-foot-11, 265-pound offensive guard/defensive tackle who was an all-star in football, baseball and golf.
An honor roll student, his favorite football memory was “almost beating Clyde-Savannah my senior year.”
Perkins was a 6-foot-4, 175-pound quarterback/safety who was a Section 5 Player of the Week and league all-star in 8-man football.
A Scholar-Athlete winner, he has yet to choose a college but will major in adolescent education in order to be a history of physical education teacher. Of the Charities Classic, he said, “I always wanted to play in the Big 30 Game, ever since I was a kid.”
His favorite moment playing was “against South Seneca in our Homecoming Game when I had five passing touchdowns, 275-plus yards passing and got two interceptions.
GONZALEZ was a 5-foot-11, 210-pound fullback/defensive end who was a three-year letterman and was named Bradford’s Lineman of the Year as a senior.
He will attend lineman school at Penn Highlands after graduation.
Of the Charities Classic, he said, “I’m looking forward to the Big 30 Game as my senior year was cut short due to injury, and I’m thankful to get another chance to show my abilities on the field and represent Bradford High.”
His favorite memory playing football was “scoring my first touchdown freshman year while playing fullback.”
Cooney, a 6-foot, 200-pound middle linebacker, was the Big 30’s Defensive Player of the Year as a senior and won the Dave Magee Down Lineman Award as a sophomore. As a senior he was District 9 Defensive Player of the Year and he was Smethport’s team MVP as a sophomore in addition to being a three-time D-9 Small-School All-Star.
He will attend Alfred State and pursue a degree in welding.
Cromer was a 6-foot-1, 360-pound two-way lineman.
A distinguished honor roll student, he has yet to choose a college but will major in marine biology.
His favorite memory playing football “was winning a game in the pouring rain slipping and sliding in the mud … a great time.”
Gannon was a 5-foot-11, 180-pound guard/linebacker who was a three-time league all-star at both guard and linebacker, first-team as a junior and second team as a sophomore and senior.
His favorite memory playing football was “winning in overtime against West Middlesex in the playoffs.”
Vandehoof was a 6-foot-2, 210-pound defensive lineman who was a second-team all-star and his team’s Defensive Lineman of the Year.
An honor roll student, he has yet to choose a college but will major in mechanical engineering and hopes to play football.
He noted, “My main objective playing in the Big 30 Game is to hone my skills, challenge myself in a different system and make new acquaintances.”