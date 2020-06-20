I don’t know about you but in the heat of the summer, I need something frozen almost every day. Unsweetened iced teas or coffees are always a treat, as well as fresh squeezed lemonade, but I crave ice cream when the temps get above 80 degrees.
Ice cream isn’t a bad thing for your diet if you partake in it sparingly. It is, after all, made with whole milk in most cases. It’s the sugar and the heavy creams that are the downfall…. but it is so good, isn’t it? Well, I have a substitute that I believe you may like as well and you need not be overconcerned about the ingredients. It is a frozen treat, made with whole milk yogurt. I have tried it and I really like it.
Start with berries – your choice. I recommend a blend of berries but you can make this dessert with all one kind too. You can use fresh berries, certainly, but I used a bag of mixed frozen berries and I am really pleased with the result.
The next ingredient is important – whole milk Greek yogurt. I used Chobani but there are others on the market, just as good. Don’t skimp with a low-fat. Definitely use whole milk yogurt. Its milkfat content is less than that in ice cream and overall it gives you a good serving of protein, potassium and calcium in a one cup serving. The calorie content isn’t as high as it would be in ice cream but watch your serving size nevertheless.
I believe that you will like this recipe and I think that children will like it too. Enjoy!
Frozen Berry Yogurt
Ingredients
- 1 pound frozen berries — raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, thawed
- 1 tablespoon plus
1/3
- cup honey
- Two 3-inch-long sprigs fresh thyme
- 2 cups chilled plain whole-milk Greek yogurt
- 1/4 cup agave
- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
Directions
1. Combine 1/4 cup of the berries, 2 tablespoons water, 1 tablespoon honey and the thyme sprigs in a small heavy saucepan. Coarsely mash the berries using a fork or a potato masher. Place over medium-high heat and bring to a boil. Remove the pan from the heat, cover and let the mixture stand for 15 minutes. Uncover the pan and let the syrup cool slightly. Discard the thyme sprigs.
2. Place the remaining berries, remaining 1/3 cup honey, yogurt, agave, lemon juice and cooled berry syrup in a blender or food processor. Blend until the mixture is almost smooth.
3. Transfer the yogurt mixture to a shallow glass baking dish, cover and freeze until slushy, about 2 hours. Using a fork, stir to blend. Continue to freeze until firm, at least 8 hours or overnight. Using the tines of a fork, scrape the mixture into small serving bowls or glasses. Serve immediately.
