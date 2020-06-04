Countless thousands of people in the United States and around the world are making their voices heard about the need to address overt and systemic racism and end violence against people of color. While our Church buildings may be dark and silent, the voices of main line denominational Christians are not.
I think there is no better time for us to be more vocal about our efforts to combat racism. I encourage all churches and faith communities to do the same.
I am including a public statement by the Western NY Episcopal Diocese Commission to Dismantle Racism. While the space in this column is not sufficient to post the whole statement, I am including a portion of the statement and encourage everyone to access the whole statement at episcopalpartnership.org, under the ministries tab or at episcopalpartnership.org/call-for-solidarity-from-the-commission-to-dismantle-racism-and-discrimination/
“‘Stay Safe. We’re in this Together.’ – These familiar messages take on new meaning in light of the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Sean Reed, Ahmaud Abrey and others; in light of the protests happening in our cities; in light of the magnified hardship Covid-19 imposes on communities of color.
A virus, like the coronavirus we are fighting, needs a host to exist and to create damage. Racism, like a virus, also needs a host to exist. We have had to learn how to defend ourselves against acquiring the virus, how to recognize its acquisition, and how to get healthy again when it is acquired. We must do the same with racism, on individual and collective levels, if we are to overcome its devastation to the fabric of our society.
‘Running for your Life’: A Community Poem for Ahmaud Arbery aired on NPR’s Morning Edition asks: “What is the vaccine for this pandemic?”
As Episcopalians, our faith tells us we are all created in image of God. We are one community. We pray to love our neighbors as ourselves. We acknowledge that racism is a sin that separates us from God. We repent of the evil that enslaves us, the evil we have done, and the evil done on our behalf. The rage happening in our cities is a cry that we are failing to love our neighbor as ourselves.
As people of faith and members of the Commission, we join with other faith leaders in calling out the racist act that resulted in the murder of George Floyd in Minnesota. We condemn the actions any police officers who use force as if they were above the law. We stand in solidarity with the community to put an end to the hundreds of years of oppression and injustice that the African American community continues to endure. And we encourage white people to listen with humility and love to what is being said: Black Lives Matter. Together, as one community, let us move forward toward Becoming Beloved Community, forming loving, liberating and life-giving relationships with each other, all of us growing as reconcilers, justice-makers, and healers in the name of Christ.“