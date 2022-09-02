A love of film and photography has led a Bradford High School graduate to the high-level theater scenes of Chicago and Buffalo — with a pause to help during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in between.
Sarah Potter, who graduated from BHS in 2015, is the production videographer/photographer for Alleyway Theatre in downtown Buffalo, which is about to start its new season with “The Magnolia Ballet.” She’s also working on a short film and she’s writing a play inspired by frontline healthcare workers at Bradford Regional Medical Center and Erie County (N.Y.) Medical Center.
“I briefly gave up my career in the arts to help out my hometown community for nearly two years,” she said. “I worked in the ICU during the COVID-19 pandemic. I also worked at ECMC in the ER for a bit when I got to Buffalo, but I recently let go to return back to my career in the arts.
“Although it’s been difficult to leave healthcare, I know it’s the right choice,” she said.
PATH IN BUFFALO
After moving to Buffalo, Potter saw a show at Alleyway. “I was like, ‘I need to work with these people.’ I was mesmerized with what they were doing in Buffalo. I reached out, and (Alleyway executive director) Chris Handley took me in almost immediately.”
Regarding the short film project, which has a LGBTQ+ theme, she’s collaborating with James Stover, a professor and close friend at Bowling Green State University.
“He was doing a show a few years ago and we got connected and I ended up photographing and filming for him on a show that’s now published, called ‘Wilkes,’” Potter said. “From there, it spiraled into us making a short film called ‘Teacher Fight’ that I directed and has been at a few film festivals nationally this past year.”
She also did cinematography work on ”98 Degrees West — Zamir Discovers Bourdain’s America.” Zamir Gotta was a close friend of the late Anthony Bourdain, the celebrity chef, author and travel television star whose popular “Parts Unknown” series originated on CNN. Bourdain, who traveled and filmed episodes in far-reaching and diverse locales across the globe, died by suicide in June 2018.
“It’s a wonderful story, and the cast and crew are some of the best people I’ve ever worked with and met,” Potter said.
The current busy schedule comes following experiences in Chicago filming and photographing for various theaters, including The Goodman, Hubbard Street Dance, Red Tape, and a wide range of independent theaters.
“Chicago has a huge, crazy, complex, loving, once-in-a-lifetime theatre scene,” Potter said. “It’s the best job and passion I’ve ever come to know and love.”
She worked on a Red Tape Theatre production of “All Quiet on the Western Front” that won multiple JEFF Awards — the highest theater awards in Chicago.
COLLEGE DAYS
Potter said she got her first taste of accomplishment in theater work her senior year at the University of Toledo in Ohio, when she wrote and produced a play, “The Binding.”
“It took a lot to put that show on, and I’m forever thankful to the cast and crew who made it happen,” she said, noting that the project was almost derailed when a professor objected to a film major jumping over to theater.
“This wasn’t even a play involving academia, it was something I had written one night and wanted to put on for the community,” said Potter, who graduated from Toledo in 2019 with a degree in film and English. “A group of students had read it and wanted to be a part of it and we went with our feet on the ground running.”
The one-night-only play sold out.
“We had to put seating up near the technicians in the balcony. It was that packed,” Potter said. “We made this thing, and even though we had people trying to get in the way of that, we pushed back and the outcome was really something special.
“The moral of the story is do what you’re passionate about and don’t let anyone stop you, because they will try.”
HOMETOWN INFLUENCES
Asked about her early influences that led her to study film, Potter first credited her parents, Randy and Theresa Potter.
“When I was about 5, they let me play with a Polaroid camera, and I was constantly running around the house snapping pictures, and that love just kept growing,” she said. “They’ve supported me through everything and there was never a question of ‘practical.’ So, if anything, I owe it to them.”
Bob Neumann taught Potter in her high school television production classes.
“I took him all four years and everything he taught me about storyboarding, editing, camera equipment, etc.,” she said. “I still reach out to him about projects/ideas I may have, and to fly drones with him on occasion.”
Potter also mentioned Laura Wood, who taught English at BHS.
“I hated writing, I hated literature, but her class really opened me up,” Potter said of her sophomore year. “She’s an amazing, influential mentor and person, and I know she’s inspired hundreds of students like she has for me, but more importantly, she has taught them a love for English. I wouldn’t be writing stories if it weren’t for her.”
Potter said she chose Toledo for college — not her mother’s first choice because it was “too far” — because she loved the campus and it offers both digital and analog film studies.
“I think both are important to be a filmmaker, to understand how they both work separately and apart,” she said. “If anything, analog film practically teaches you a lot about trial and error — a light meter is your best friend, don’t think otherwise.”
She also said she was also influenced a great deal by two professors on how she sees and shoots film today.
THE FUTURE?
Looking ahead, Potter said she has real interest in pursuing graduate studies, perhaps even a doctorate. She said she has “always wanted to teach” and she will certainly continue to write, direct, shoot and maybe publish in the near future.
“I know it’s cliche, but it’s true: Do not give up something you’re passionate about — ever,” she said. “A life in the arts is worth living, because people need it just as much as they need oxygen.
“Create, create, and create,” she added. “You are going to have people tell you that it’s not worth it, or that you’re not good enough, and that you need something practical.”
Meanwhile, those same people have favorite movies, books and music — produced by someone.
“My hometown has never questioned me once, so go do it,” she said. They’ll support you, and be rooting for you the whole way.”