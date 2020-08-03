ST. BONAVENTURE – The 2020-21 season moved one step closer for the St. Bonaventure women’s basketball team as the Atlantic 10 Conference released its pairings for the league’s 14 members.
Each A-10 member will once again play a 16-game conference schedule in the upcoming season, which allows teams to face every opponent once and three teams twice. Bona’s home-and-home partners in the upcoming season are Duquesne (20-11, 9-7 last season), La Salle (13-17, 7-9) and Saint Joseph’s (9-20, 3-13).
St. Bonaventure is also slated to host defending A-10 champion Dayton (25-8, 15-1) as well as Fordham (21-11, 11-5), Rhode Island (13-16, 6-10), Saint Louis (19-13, 9-7) and VCU (20-12, 13-3).
The Bonnies will make stops at Davidson (16-15, 8-8), George Mason (9-21, 3-13), George Washington (14-16, 8-8), UMass (20-11, 9-7) and Richmond (15-17, 7-9).
The complete 2020-21 conference schedule with dates and times, as well as national television information, will be released at a later date.
Women’s basketball season tickets are $50 for adults and $25 for children ages 5-12. To reserve season tickets, contact the SBU Ticket Office at (716) 375-2500 or email tickets@sbu.edu. For more information, visit GoBonnies.com/Tickets.
Head coach Jesse Fleming returns four starters from last year and eight players overall, including seniors Emily Calabrese and Jurnee President. Rising juniors Asianae Johnson and Deja Francis are also set to return as well as sophomores Olivia Brown, and Carrie Jornlin, who will be a redshirt sophomore after sitting out last season. Also redshirting last season was transfer Tori Harris, who will have two years of eligibility remaining, and Claire Cody will be a redshirt freshman after suffering an injury last year. I’Yonna Lops will be eligible beginning in the second semester after joining the program as a mid-season transfer last January from Cal State Bakersfield.
Other newcomers to the 2020-21 roster include graduate transfer Star Fitzgerald-Greer as well as freshmen Maddie Dziezgowski and Morgan Gentile.
BONA 2020-21 ATLANTIC 10 PAIRINGS
(Bold denotes home-and-home partners)
Home: Dayton, Fordham, Rhode Island, Saint Louis, VCU, Duquesne, La Salle, Saint Joseph’sAway: Davidson, George Mason, George Washington, UMass, Richmond, Duquesne, La Salle, Saint Joseph’s