The Olean Arrows 10U Squirts youth hockey team won the Rochester Rumble last weekend, going 5-0 en route to the tournament title.
In its opener, Olean topped the Buffalo Shamrocks, 7-4. Cole Kelley, Jacob Pawelski and Henry Buzzard all scored to stake the Arrows to a 3-0 lead, with Pawelski being assisted by Lucas Vena. Up 3-1 in the third, James Ostrom tallied off a Samuel Miller pass to extend the Olean advantage. The Shamrocks eventually pulled to within 4-3, but Miller tallied with 8:01 left to make it 5-3, then, with the Arrows up 5-4, notched two more goals to complete a hat trick and lift Olean.
In Game 2, the Arrows topped the Frederick (Maryland) Freeze, 6-5. Olean took an initial 1-0 lead on a goal from Pawelski, with Raymond Sundown Jr. assisted and later went up 3-1 on goals from Paweski and Sundown Jr., with Buzzard and Pawelski getting the helpers. Trailing 5-3 in the third, Miller, Kelley and Pawelski all scored, with the latter finishing a hat trick off a feed from Miller, to give the Arrows the win.
Olean won its next two games, over the Monroe County Eagles and Syracuse Valley Eagles, by scores of 2-0 and 16-1, respectively. Pawelski and Miller each scored while Clinton Hill and Bensen Gustason had assists vs. Monroe County. Against Syracuse, Pawelski netted a hat trick, Miller, Kelley, Gustason and Hill all had two goals while Ostrom, Vena, Sundown Jr., Isaac Watson and Gabriel Wilson each added a goal apiece. Vena and Sundown Jr. both had two assists and Ostrom and Pawelski chipped in one.
In the championship game, the Arrows routed the Jamestown Lakers, 8-2. Hill, Miller and Kelley each collected two goals while Pawelski and Sundown Jr. also found the back of the net for Olean. Vena handed out two assists while Watson, Miller, Buzzard, Gustason and Ostrom all had one helper. Goaltender Mason Edwards was in net for all five games, earning the shutout against Monroe County.
This was the Arrows’ final tournament of the season. They had previously played the Buffalo Bisons in the league playoff quarterfinals, falling 7-2.
12U Arrows compete in Rochester Rumble
The 12U PeeWees also competed in the Rochester Rumble, going 2-2 while placing third.
In Game 1, Olean fell to the Ashburn (Virginia) Selects, 5-3. Camden Spagnola, Nate Randolph and Carson Schunk had given Olean a 3-0 lead, but Ashburn responded with five unanswered goals to secure the victory. Olean also dropped its second, 5-3, to the Syracuse Valley Eagles. Andrew Kristofferson, Julian Davis and Kyle Collins all scored for the Arrows, with Kristofferson and Davis added assists.
In Game 3, Olean beat the Cutting Edge King Cobras, 3-1. Owen Gustason and Schunk tallied off passes from Alexzander Milks and Gustason to give Olean a 2-0 lead. Cutting Edge later cut the lead in half, but Collins answered with a shorthanded goal to seal it.
Olean met Cutting Edge again in the consolation game, winning 6-4. Trailing 2-1, Caidyn Chouinard and Davis each scored to give Olean a 2-1 lead, with Brennan Tavano and Kristofferson assisting. Olean then fell behind 4-2, but Collins and Kristofferson both netted a pair of goals, with Denver Parsons aiding on one, to secure the win.
Goaltender Dominic Cavallo played all four games in net, facing over 130 shots. The PeeWees will compete at the Pepsi Invitational this weekend.
Olean 14U Bantams fall in playoff semis
Olean’s 14U team played last weekend in the WNYAHL 14U MOHL playoffs.
The Arrows topped the Cheektowaga Warriors, 5-1, in the quarterfinals before falling to the Fredonia Steelers, 5-3, in the semifinals.
Trailing 1-0 in the second period vs. Cheektowaga, Chad Hall Jr. found the equalizer for Olean off a feed from Ryan Burke. The Arrows made it five unanswered to earn the win, with Jeffery Goodyear scoring twice and Cameron Keesler and Nicholas Bader tayllying a goal apiece. Grady Decker and Goodyear added assists.
Against Fredonia, Olean fell behind 2-0 early, but cut the margin in half on a goal from Goodyear. The Steelers and Arrows then traded two goals each, with William Newman and Collins, assisted by Collins and Hill Jr., scoring for Olean to make it 4-3. Fredonia added an insurance goal, however, to win it.
Xander Gaylor played both games in net for Olean. The Bantams will play in the Buffalo Riverworks tournament this weekend.
(Writing and reporting contributed by Daria Cavallo, official reporter for the Olean Arrows youth teams.)