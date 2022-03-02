Lent has just started. This is a traditional time of going deeper in your life of faith. What are your plans for deepening your faith during Lent?
Many people give up something for Lent, which is an excellent way to remind yourself of the importance of faith. Every time we pass on something important, we can also remember why we are doing it.
In addition, I think we are well served by adding some spiritual practice(s). There are so many things we can do.
I want to offer a few suggestions. I have noticed that during the pandemic, lots of folks wrote articles on “10 things” that will be different post-pandemic. So I thought I would write about 10 things we can do for Lent and not have to wait a single day.
1. Set a time to pray every day. Start with the Lord’s Pray. You can find a copy of it quite quickly, but here is the Presbyterian version to make it even more simple. (No sins or trespasses)
Our Father who art in heaven, Hallowed be Thy name. Thy kingdom come, thy will be done, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our debts, as we forgive our debtors. And lead us, not into temptation, but deliver us from evil.
For Thine is the kingdom, and the power, and the glory, forever. Amen.
2. Return to Worship, attend a special worship service or spiritual group at your church. Attend each week from now through Easter.
3. Read a faith-oriented book. Adam Hamilton has authored several that are quite accessible without dumbing down the faith.
4. Attend a Bible Study. Ask your religious leader to start one or study with another group if your community doesn’t have one.
5. Read a book on racism. One of my favorites is “No Longer White” by Robert Jones.
6. Repent and Repair. Change your heart and mind and make amends with someone.
7. Forgive someone! Really forgive them.
8. Volunteer in some ministry or social service work. Your church, churches near you, your community social service agencies and charities have many opportunities.
9. Visit someone isolated by their circumstances. If you are not yet ready to visit in person, call regularly and send cards.
10. Practice generosity. Give an additional contribution to some church, charity, or social justice cause you trust. You can also give painlessly by doing your Amazon Shopping through Smile.Amazon.com. This service allows you to provide a bit for a charity every time you shop and costs you no more. I chose the CSPCA.
May God richly bless your Lenten journey to the cross and beyond. If you are daring, you could pick all ten. I don’t want to burden you, so I suggest we choose just one.
But wait, there’s more!
11. Pay for someone’s order behind you in the drive-through.
Peace and Blessings for Lent.