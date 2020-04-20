Dr. Anthony Evans, executive director of the Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau, is pleased to announce this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient, Aly Hill. She is the daughter of Donald and Michelle Hill and is a senior at Salamanca High School.
Aly has done much for her community and school through volunteer service. For three years she has participated in and fundraised for the annual Great Strides Walk to benefit people with Cystic Fibrosis. Aly has raised money for the Andrea Morton Memorial Scholarship for five years and has helped at Salamanca’s Recreational Summer Soccer Program. She has been a member of the Kiwanis Key Club for two years and has volunteered at the City of Salamanca’s Youth Bureau for three years.
Aly has been a member of the Warrior Vision AV Club for three years, the Yearbook and Newspaper staff for two years and has become the Yearbook editor. Additionally, she has attended the HOBY Leadership Conference and has been the class vice president for three years.
Not only has Aly been involved in many school and community programs, but has played many sports and has worked hard academically. She has played varsity soccer for six years, varsity track and field for six years, varsity bowling for three years, varsity basketball for two years, varsity lacrosse for two years and varsity football for one year. Aly has earned the Olean Times Herald’s Big 30 Soccer All-Star selection and when she is not participating in a sport or club, she is in the stands supporting her friends and family. She has earned high honor roll and is a member of the National Honor Society. Aly has also earned membership in the Math Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, and Business and Marketing Honor Society.
Aly’s future plans are to pursue a career in forensic psychology or criminal justice and forensic investigation. She is described by her mother as having a big heart and being truly compassionate towards other people.
Nominations for the 2020 graduating class are open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is graduating in 2020, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please contact: Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.