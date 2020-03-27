James Karl Weatherley, loving father, grandfather and brother
CUBA — James Karl Weatherley, of 5921 County Road 7D, formerly of Olean, passed away on Wednesday (March 25, 2020) at Olean General Hospital, following a short illness.
Karl was born on May 2, 1944, in Olean, and was a son of Leslie and Nina Wilber Weatherley. On May 13, 1967, he married his wife of 40 years, Margaret E. Robinson, who predeceased him on Dec. 11, 2007.
Karl served in the U.S. Army from July 30, 1962 to July 29, 1965. He started working for Clark brothers in 1965. Karl worked in various positions at Clark Brothers and Dresser Rand in the foundry; fork lift and truck driver; crane instructor; as well as a crane hooker and operator. He retired from Dresser Rand, after 42 years, in 2007.
Karl was a member of the Cuba American Legion and the St. Stephen’s Club in Olean. He enjoyed fishing and NASCAR, as well as helping his son, Jim, with his race car.
Karl is survived by four children, Debra A. (Chris) Armijo of Batavia, Robin D. (Aaron “Pete”) Adams of Black Creek, Howard L. (Michele) Weatherley of Richardsville, Va. and James R. (Amy) Weatherley of Cuba; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; and three siblings, Paul (Joyce) Weatherley of Hinsdale, Geraldine Blade of Salamanca and Dorothy Guerin of Hammondsport.
Along with his loving wife, Karl was predeceased by eight siblings, Robert, Raymond, Laverne, Gerald and Daniel Weatherley, Martha Hollamby, Pearl Brown and Virginia Weatherley.
A private graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. today (March 27, 2020) at Mt. View Cemetery, Veterans Field of Honor. The Rev. Daniel L. Auvil, elder at Sacred Temple in Olean, will officiate. Full military honors will be accorded by the Allegany American Legion Charles Harbel Post 892 Ritual Team.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.
Online condolences may be made at letroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cattaraugus County SPCA, 2944 Route 16 North, Olean, NY 14760.