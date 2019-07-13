HOUGHTON — Kyle Warner threw a seven-inning gem, and his Canisius College teammate Dylan Vincent hit a two-run home run to push the Olean Oilers over the Genesee Rapids on Saturday.
Vincent’s third home run of the season, after a leadoff triple by Jacob Victor, also of Canisius, gave the Oilers a 2-1 lead, and Olean added another off of Daniel Stauffer’s RBI double later in the inning on the way to a 3-2 victory.
Vincent, an Olean High graduate, went 2-for-3, also hitting a double. Mason Nadolney and Stauffer also chipped in two hits each.
Warner, a left-handed starter from Springville, held Genesee to one unearned run on three hits over seven innings, striking out nine and walking one to earn the win. Alec Teska closed the game for the Oilers, allowing one run on one hit over two innings for a save.
Brett Lindsay went 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Rapids.
Genesee starter Koty Franklin exited after four scoreless innings, allowing four hits. Reliever Joey Baker threw scoreless frames in the fifth and sixth, but Olean finally broke through with three runs (two earned) against Jack Powell.
Olean (15-16-3) returns to Bradner Stadium this afternoon (1 o’clock) to play the first-place Niagara Power in a West Division matchup.