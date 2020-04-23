Prophet Yunus (Jonah) was sent to Nineveh, an ancient town in current day Iraq, around 800 BC. People of Nineveh had immoral ways of life and had turned away from Allah (God). Yunus told them to worship Allah and to forsake their evil ways, but they refused to listen. Yunus became disheartened and angry and decided to leave his people. He set off on a ship to move far away. Once at sea, dark clouds appeared and the waves became turbulent. The ship was about to capsize, and the sailors were terrified. The crew, who were polytheists, decided to throw their luggage off the ship to lighten the ship. But that didn’t seem to help and the storm kept growing. In order to further reduce the load on the ship and please their gods of sea, the pagans decided to cast a lot to throw one of the passengers in the water. When they cast the lot, it showed the name of Yunus. The crew had a lot of respect for Yunus because of his character, so they repeated the cast twice. Every time, it showed the name of Yunus. Yunus understood that this was an indication from Allah, so he jumped in the roaring ocean and then was swallowed whole by a whale. Yunus initially thought he was dead. When he moved, he realized what was happening. God was not happy with him leaving his people. He turned back to Allah and fell into prostration inside the whale. “There is no god but Allah, You are the perfect one and certainly I am from the wrongdoers.”(Quran 21:87). His prayer was heard by Allah and witnessed by the angels, even when he was covered by three layers of darkness: the night, ocean, and belly of the whale. Whenever one calls upon Allah, the angels see him as the light of a shining star on the earth. By the order of Allah, the fish spewed him out at the coast. But his skin, badly damaged by stomach juices, was not able to withstand the harsh sun and winds. So Allah made a plant to grow over him to provide shade to heal and provide him with food. Meanwhile in Nineveh, the people saw a storm brewing and the sky reddening. They feared and remembered the warnings given by Yunus. They did not want to be stubborn like the nation of Noah. So they turned to Allah and asked for His forgiveness. Allah removed the impending punishment. Yunus went back to his people and fulfilled his mission ordained by God. The Arabic word for repentance is “Tawbah”, which means to turn back to Allah and turn away from sins. It is synonymous with “Shuv” in Hebrew and “Tuv” in Aramaic. People all over the world are disobeying God and straying from the right path. We are disregarding moral values and divine laws. We so easily resort to violence to achieve power. We disregard human dignity. Greed, whether of power or money, has become our driving force. The reality is that we are absolutely powerless in front of God. He is displeased with our wickedness. He can send a tiny virus, not even visible with an ordinary microscope, to paralyze the whole world. We still have time to admit our mistakes and sins and seek sincere repentance. We should turn back to God and try to bring a change individually and collectively.
