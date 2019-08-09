OLEAN — The noon-time thudershower created a major delay in the first round of the 83rd renewal of the Southwestern New York-Northwestern Pennsylvania Men’s Amateur Golf Tournament on Thursday at Bartlett Country Club. But it didn’t prevent some interesting results or the creation of a few fascinating matchups in the Championship Flight, which has two rounds today.
Five former champions won, with a sixth the victim of a previous champ.
Eight-time titleist Chris Blocher (Bartlett) pushed 1977, ‘84 champ Jim Brady (Bartlett) into the consolation bracket with a 5-and-4 victory.
Tom Crist (Chautauqua, Bemus Point), who won in ‘94, advanced with a 3-and-2 victory over Matt Fuller (Birch Run).
Dan Reiley (Pennhills), the ‘95 champ, beat Michael Davis (Bartlett) 1-up in 20 holes while 2003 winner Eric McHone (Charlotte area) defeated Roy Dwaileebe (previous flight winner), 7-and-5.
Meanwhile, defending champion Zach Chaddock (Springville), who has claimed two of the last three titles by age 21, defeated Brandon Haas (Bartlett), 6-and-4.
And Chaddock, a senior-to-be on the St. Bonaventure golf team, set up this morning’s most interesting Championship Flight match. Zach, who shot a 5-over-par 75 in Wednesday’s qualifier, was seeded 12th in the flight. His dad, Jon (Springville), a two-time medalist and finalist, shot a 2-over 72 in qualifying to be seeded fifth, and his 6-and-5 win over Ryan Jennings (Elkdale) put him up against Zach in this morning’s second round.
And, on Thursday, there was a brother-against-brother matchup as Marcus Aiello (Birch Run), a finalist last year, topped his brother Nick (previous area resident), 5-and-3.
This morning, besides the Chaddock-Chaddock match, there’s also a previous champion vs. previous champion pairing with Crist meeting Reiley.
Wednesday’s medalist, Mitch Faulkner (Pennhills), the Championship Flight’s top seed, defeated Jeff Padlo (previous area resident), 6-and-5.
CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHTThursday’s First Round Results 1. Mitch Faulkner (Pennhills) 6-and-5 over 32. Jeff Padlo (PAR 16. Joe Salvaggio (Cardinal Hills) 2-and-1 over 17. Richard Russell (Birch Run) 8. Tom Crist (Chautauqua/Bemus Point) 3-and-2 over 25. Matt Fuller (Birch Run) 9. Dan Reiley (Pennhills) 1-up-20 over 24. Michael Davis (Bartlett) 4. Marcus Aiello (Birch Run) 5-and-3 over 29. Nick Aiello (PAR) 20. Josh Brooks (Bolivar) 3-and-1 over 13. Kole Maytum (Chautauqua) 5. Jon Chaddock (Springville) 6-and-5 over 28. Ryan Jennings (Elkdale) 12. Zach Chaddock (Springville) 6-and-4 over 21. Brandon Haas (Bartlett) 2. Chris Blocher (Bartlett) 5-and-4 over 31. Jim Brady (Bartlett) 15. John Nick Forrest (unattached) 4-and-2 over 18. Sam Hyman (Holland Hills) 7. Eric McHone (PFW) 7-and-5 over 26. Roy Dwaileebe (PFW) 10. Adam Bennett (Bartlett) 7-and-5 over 23. John Henzel, Jr. (PAR) 30. Scott Brady (Bartlett) 1-up-20 over 3. Kyle Henzel (Bartlett) 14. Jon Livak (PAR) 2-and-1 over 19. Mike Brady (Coudersport) 6. Dave Padlo (PAR) 2-and-1 over 29. Curtis Barnes (Kane) 11. David Horn (Smethport) 6-and-5 over 22. Brian Froebel (Birch Run)
PAR — Previous Area ResidentPFW — Previous Flight WinnerToday’s Matches 1. Faulkner vs. 16. Salvaggio, 8:55 a.m. 8. Crist vs. 9. Reiley, 9:00 a.m. 4. M. Aiello vs. 20. Brooks, 9:07 a.m. 5. J. Chaddock vs. 12. Z. Chaddock, 9:14 a.m. 2. Blocher vs. 15. Forrest, 9:20 a.m. 7. McHone vs. 10. Bennett, 9:26 a.m. 14. Livak vs. 30. S. Brady, 9:32 a.m. 6. Padlo vs. 11. Horn, 9:40 a.m.
CONSOLATION FLIGHTToday’s Matches 1. Padlo vs. 16. Russell, 8:00 a.m. 8. Fuller vs. 9.Davis, 8:06 a.m. 4. N. Aiello vs. 13. Maytum, 8:12 a.m. 5. Jennings vs. 12. Haas, 8:18 a.m. 2. J. Brady vs. 15. Hyman, 8:26 a.m. 7. Dwaileebe vs. 10. J. Henzel, 8:32 a.m. 3. K. Henzel vs. 14. M. Brady, 8:38 a.m. 6. Barnes vs. 11. Froebel, 8:46 a.m.
FIRST FLIGHTThursday’s Results 1. Connor Alfieri 7-and-6 over 16. John Chicola 9. Tim Hall, Jr. 4-and-3 over 8. Max Payne 4. Jamie Glatz 5-and-4 over 13. Elyse Godding 5. Zach Zemeroski 1-up over 12. Bryce Burton 2. Kamden McClain 2-up over 15. Frank Higgins 10. Matthew Lonto 9-and-8 over 7. John Foley 14. Branson Morrison 3-and-1 over 3. Joe Palumbo 6. Knut Johnsen 4-and-3 over 11. Noah Carlson
Today’s Quarterfinal Matches 1. Alfieri vs. 9. Hall, 9:50 a.m. 4. Glatz vs. 5. Zemeroski, 9:56 a.m. 2. McClain vs. 10. Lonto, 10:04 a.m. 6. Johnsen vs. 14. Morrison, 10:10 a.m.
SECOND FLIGHTThursday’s First Round Results 16. Bob Colligan, Jr. 7-and-5 over 1. Jeff Worth 9. Trent Unverdorben 5-and-3 over 8. RJ Pauly 13. Mike Neary 5-and-3 over 4. Brendan O’Connell 12. Sean Campbell 3-and-2 over 5. Jack Morton 2. Dan Neilly 4-and-3 over 15. Evan Jordan 10. Paul Bzdak 5-and-4 over 7. Jarrett Pond 14. Mark Baire 3-and-2 over 3. Honsey Russell 11. Dan Schott 6-and-5 over 6. Thomas Anderson
Today’s Quarterfinal Matches 9. Unverdorben vs. 16. Colligan, 10:20 a.m. 12. Campbell vs. 13. Neary, 10:26 a.m. 2. Neilly vs. 10. Bzdak, 10:32 a.m. 11. Schott vs. 14. Baire, 10:38 a.m.