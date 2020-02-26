The raising of the United States flag by Marines on the summit of Mount Suribachi, during the hellish battle on the Pacific island of Iwo Jima, is one of the most iconic news photos ever printed.
Seventy-five years ago this week, Associated Press photographer Joe Rosenthal shot the famous photo (he clicked his camera at the summit on Feb. 23, 1945) and less than 24 hours later newspapers across the country were seeing the photo come over their wires.
Unfortunately, the Olean Times Herald wasn’t one of them.
A United Press paper at the time, the OTH didn’t have immediate access to the AP image. While folks in the Olean area would see the brilliant image soon enough, it wasn’t printed in the Times Herald in the weeks while the savage Iwo Jima battle was raging.
A total of 6,821 Americans were killed and more than 26,000 wounded on the island of about 8 square miles; about 18,000 Japanese defenders were killed (only about 200 were taken alive).
The closest the Times Herald came to touching on any flag-raising on Suribachi was a short dispatch on the front page of the Feb. 27, 1945, edition, under the heading, “Iwo Flag Raising Hottest in History.”
“ABOARD ADMIRAL TURNER’S FLAG SHIP off Iwo Jima — Ernest I. Thomas, of Tallahassee, Fla., twenty-year-old Marine platoon sergeant, planted the Stars and Stripes atop Mt. Suribachi in what was probably the hottest flag raising in history, it was disclosed today.
“A Japanese stepped from a nearby cave and hurled a grenade at Thomas and his men just as they set up the flag pole.”
The reference is regarding the FIRST flag-raising on the mountain, made by Marines of the 5th Division on the fourth day after the initial landing on Iwo. Shortly after that, a larger flag was delivered to the summit — and that was the flag-raising captured by Rosenthal.
Needless to say, the inspiring photo soon became a household image — President Franklin D. Roosevelt instantly recognized its importance and ordered it incorporated in the next war bond drive, meaning posters of the image were soon everywhere.
Over the decades, AP relinquished rights to the photo, meaning it is part of the public domain — and printed in the Olean Times Herald today.