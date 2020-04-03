For the journalists at the Olean Times Herald, coverage of the coronavirus pandemic has been nonstop.
The effects of the shutdown on virtually every aspect of daily life has been immense, as so many people have been idled at home. And while we have worked long hours to bring you stories about how our communities have been impacted — from local government and health officials, to local business and area schools to individual stories — we know there is much more out there.
The Times Herald would welcome messages, stories and photos from our readers on how they are coping with the crisis, whether it’s at home on quarantine, at home with family members because work and school is closed or how a business owner is coping with trying to stay afloat in these unprecedented times.
Perhaps there are healthcare workers out there who would be willing to share their perspective on the coronavirus pandemic.
Simple vignettes or observations, or more involved stories, addressing any aspect of how the pandemic has affected lives in our coverage area are welcome. We hope that you will consider including pictures as well.
As we would for any news story our reporters would cover, we ask that names and at least street or neighborhood in the city of Olean, or village or town in the surrounding area, be included.
Submissions must be sent by email to news@oleantimestimesherald.com or via the Times Herald’s Submit News tab on our website.
We hope to hear from you.