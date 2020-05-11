After several weeks of being closed to the public because of the coronavirus pandemic, the customer-service counter at the Olean Times Herald on Norton Drive will be open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekdays, beginning Wednesday.
All measures of social distancing must be observed, while anyone wishing to approach the customer-service counter is required to wear a face mask.
Subscribers and advertisers will also continue to be served 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays by calling 372-3121 or via email. For advertising, email jbarrett@oleantimesherald.com; for circulation, email nfinnerty@oleantimesherald.com.
To contact the Times Herald newsroom, call 372-3121 ext. 225 or email news@oleantimesherald.com.