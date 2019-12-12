The Full Long Nights Moon — the final moon of the second decade of the 21st century — peaked at 12:12 a.m. today, breaking down to 12-12-12-12.
While the full moon peaked this morning, it will still appear full tonight, and with at least partly cloudy skies forecast, we should get a look at it.
Some Native Americans called the full moon of December the Full Long Nights Moon, recognizing the long periods of night relative to daylight at this time of year, around the winter solstice on Saturday, Dec. 21.
Another Native American name for December’s full moon was Full Cold Moon, an obvious reference to the falling temperatures of the season.
The first full moon of 2020, and the first full moon of the next decade, will be Friday, Jan. 10.
Meanwhile, one of the top meteor showers of the year is expected to put on a dazzling display in the night sky.
Geminids make up one of the best and most reliable meteor showers of the entire year — occurring each December when the Earth passes through the debris of an object known as 3200 Phaethon.
It will peak on Friday night into the early hours of Saturday morning, according to AccuWeather.com. Again, partly cloudy skies are called for Friday, so hopefully there will be views of the sky.
“Arguably the best meteor shower of the entire year peaks on Friday night into the early hours of Saturday morning,” says Dave Samuhel, AccuWeather astronomy blogger. “The Geminids shower is just as or slightly more active than the Perseids meteor shower of August.”
This meteor shower is good for young children who can’t stay up late into the night, because it produces a large amount of meteors during the evening, Samuhel said. Hourly rates of meteors gradually increase as the night continues, with the number of Geminids meteors reaching the highest peak after midnight.
This year’s Geminids meteor shower is expected to bring as many as 150 meteors per hour, according to the American Meteor Society. However, onlookers may not get the best view, as the shower peaks the night after December’s full Cold Moon. Light from the moon will wash out the dimmer meteors, reducing the number of visible meteors per hour from over 100 to a few dozen.