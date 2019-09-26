Viva Cuba Memorial!
Elvis Presley (actually, a pretty convincing stand-in by the name of Terry Buchwald of Buffalo) made an appearance Tuesday at Cuba Memorial Hospital to entertain residents of the nursing home.
The one-hour show was was gifted by one of the nursing home resident’s nieces, Marilyn Morin. She won the show as part of a fundraiser for Hospice of Western New York courtesy of The Western New York Elvis Appreciation Society.
Elvis performed several numbers, engaging residents of the care facility and even dancing with residents to The King’s swoon-inducing ballad, “Falling in Love With You.”
By all accounts, the show livened up the day for nursing home residents who went down memory lane with many of Elvis’ greatest hits.
Elvis (er, Terry) entertains throughout Western New York.
SPEAKING OF DRESSING UP, it’s never too early to start thinking about that Halloween costume, and Geoff Herbert of syracuse.com writes that 2019 looks include a wide range of tricks and treats, from dressing up like Taylor Swift’s “You Need to Calm Down” video to a Sexy Mister Rogers.
According to Pinterest, “The Powerpuff Girls” is the No. 1 trending Halloween costume this year — in both the U.S. and New York state. The animated TV series about a female trio who saves the world before bedtime was rebooted in 2016 and recently aired its third season.
A recent documentary about Fred Rogers and an upcoming biopic about the star and creator of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” (starring Tom Hanks) have reignited love for the late children’s TV host. So it was inevitable that there’d be a “sexy” version of the the “Nicest Neighbor.”
Netflix’s “Stranger Things” has been popular for the Oct. 31 holiday since the series debuted in 2016, but you can expect more fun group costumes this year thanks to season 3 featuring some fun ‘80s fashion in a shopping mall.
Meanwhile, Pinterest also says Spider-Man, Gwen Stacy (from “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”), the Joker and Harley Quinn are some of the most popular Halloween costumes this year. You may also want to pay tribute to your favorites from Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame,” The CW’s new Arrowverse show “Batwoman,” or other superheroes.