Youth's first gobbler

Destin Monberger took his first gobbler on the mentored youth gobbler season held April 25. The Roulette, Pa.-area bird had a 10-inch beard and 1-inch spurs. Destin used his 12-gauge shotgun and accomplished his harvest of the trophy by 7 a.m. Destin was mentored in the hunt by his grandfather, Frank Monberger.

 Photo submitted
