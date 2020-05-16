Spring turkey hunting is often a difficult and painful process. Some years the stars align perfectly; you make the correct decisions at the right time and bag a nice bird or birds.
Then there’s those other years when you couldn’t make the right decision on a bet, repeat mistakes you know you shouldn’t make, try too hard and, all in all, just make a mess of things.
My buddies and I like to review every encounter and examine the consequences of our decisions from the moment the turkey gobbles until we bag him — or he disappears into the wild blue yonder. Each bird reacts somewhat differently, but few make the same mistake twice, and if pushed too hard they either leave the area or simply stop gobbling.
They come to recognize, I believe, your individual calls and how you call. The first time you call in a gobbler you better nail him or things can get difficult very fast, especially if other hunters are after him too. Your odds plummet drastically after that first, close-up encounter.
It’s wise not to mess it up. Unfortunately, that’s easier said than done.
The weather can play a big factor in turkey hunting, but again, what may shut most gobblers down doesn’t necessarily shut down every one of them. Somewhere, someplace, a gobbler is going no matter what the conditions. You simply can’t stay home, secure in the knowledge the terrible weather has stilled every gobbler. I believe it’s nice to take a day off and rest up, but dare you? Today might be the day!
When the weather forecast came out for last Saturday, high winds, cold and lots of snow, most hunters figured this was a perfect opportunity to play the odds and take the day off. In fact, all the hunters in our camp felt the same. Show up Friday night, eat, drink and be merry and — most importantly of all — sleep in Saturday morning. So, that’s exactly what we did.
We all awoke rested and had a huge blueberry pancake, sausage and egg breakfast and enjoyed an hour or two of socializing. Then, we couldn’t help ourselves, when it warmed slightly, the wind dropped a bit and the sun peeked out occasionally, we all headed out hunting.
Jim Acker and I headed down the ridge and split up. He was only going a short distance, he said, and then would turn around. I went out on the point and he headed down the ridge. When I finished my setup he hadn’t returned. Something was up so I hit another spot and tracked a hen some distance, calling. No gobblers responded and Jim still hadn’t returned.
Hmm. Knowing Jim he just kept going.
That he did. Despite the wind and snow he continued down the ridge, moving easily and calling every 150 yards or so. When he reached a dip at the head of the valley he called once again at 11 o’clock. This was his last attempt before turning around and heading back.
To his shock and surprise a bird gobbled back just down over the hill. Instantly his heart began pounding and he quickly took two steps to his right and sat against the first tree. Correct decision No. 1.
Unfortunately, just 25 yards in front of him a large brush pile blocked his view. If he could reach it he’d be able to see clearly. No, with a bird so close that was just too risky. He’d stay put. Correct decision No. 2.
He scanned the area in front of him, but couldn’t see very well. Deciding not to call with the gobbler so close he waited for several minutes, but the bird remained silent. What’s going on? He called softly and the bird answered immediately, a little closer. Again the waiting game, only silence. He called a third time and not one but several birds gobbled very close now.
Jim’s heart was pounding, his bad wrist ached abominably, and the tension continued to ratchet up. What were these turkeys doing? Despite their numbers they weren’t giving their presence away unless called to. Jim remained absolutely still, eyes scanning the area in front of him. Suddenly, a red and white head popped up in the center of the brush pile. Holy cow, a sneaky bugger had snuck in out of sight!
Jim only had to move his sights a few inches to his right, but the gobbler caught even that slow motion shift, putted and ducked. Knowing there were more than one bird Jim cut, cackled and yelped to hide the alarm putt as he cursed himself for moving at all. Good decision No. 3.
The air filled with gobbles — perhaps there was hope yet. Then, to his right, four longbeards appeared from behind the brush pile and angling away. It was now or never and with the gobblers moving any motion he made would be harder to detect. He swung his muzzle quickly to his right. Good decision No. 4.
The last bird stopped, unsure of what he’d seen, and Jim aligned his Red Dot and fired. The big gobbler collapsed, flopped a short distance and stuck his head up. Jim fired again to seal the deal.
Jim leaped to his feet, the long 12-month jinx was over. When he reached his magnificent gobbler he was thrilled to see a 10-inch beard and three-quarter-inch spurs. The spur length indicated a 2-year-old gobbler. Nice. When he picked the turkey up he couldn’t believe how heavy it was. Back at the farm the tom pulled the scales down to 22 pounds.
Jim couldn’t believe it had reached that weight so young, but scales don’t lie.
So, despite wind, cold temperatures and 3 inches of snow, Jim stuck it out and was rewarded with a hard-to-bag gobbler in terrible conditions. It only goes to show that when you’re hunting turkeys make the best decisions possible and expect the unexpected.
(Wade Robertson is an award-winning outdoor writer whose articles have been published in Pennsylvania Outdoor News, Pennsylvania Game News, Fur, Fish & Game and other publications. His email is wadewrites3006@gmail.com.)