OLEAN — After 80 games and a span that stretched over eight years into parts of nine different seasons, a visiting team has defeated the Olean High boys basketball team on its home court.
The Huskies (2-1), who won two tournament games at home over the weekend, saw their home winning streak come to an end in the fourth quarter of a non-league game with Williamsville East, 55-46. Will East trailed 38-36 entering the final quarter and outscored Olean 19-8 the rest of the way.
Olean shot just six free throws (4-for-6) while Williamsville East made 17-of-24.
“They played a 2-3 zone, which I thought we struggled with,” first-year OHS coach Tim Kolasinski said. “If you look at thee free throw differential, we were not able to get the ball inside as much as we would like to. We really like to force tempo and alongsize not getting the ball inside, they made us take longer offensive possessions.”
Covi James scored 17 points for Olean and Jah’Karee McClain scored 11.
Cal Shifflet led Williamsville East with 23 points.
Olean had not lost at home since the second game of the 2011-12 season, a 56-43 setback against Batavia on Dec. 8, 2011.
IAC New Life Christian 68, West Seneca Christian 51
WEST SENECA — Dave Lucena and Timothy Hutter each scored 27 points to guide New Life Christian to its fourth-straight victory to begin the season.
Hutter collected a double-double with 14 rebounds and he added six assists. Lucena dished out five assists. Lucena and Hutter combined for nine 3-pointers.
“Dave and Timothy provided a nice one-two punch that helped us cruise to victory,” New Life Christian coach James Hutter said.
West Seneca Christian (0-2) was led by Brett Gossel with 24 points and Christian Neyman with 13.
NON-LEAGUE Alfred-Almond 52, Whitesville 36
WHITESVILLE — Jessie Pensyl had 12 points, nine rebounds and three steals in Whitesville’s season-opening loss.
Isaac Little led Alfred-Almond with 20 points on 10 field goals while Ty Kenny had 11 points.
“We came out and played well in the first quarter (trailing 13-11),” Whitesville coach Scott Bledsoe said. “Alfred-Almond settled in and their size was just a little too much for us to handle.”
Cuba-Rushford 58, Franklinville 47
FRANKLINVILLE — Grady McCumiskey scored 23 points to lead Cuba-Rushford (1-2) in its first win on the road.
Franklinville led 23-20 at halftime, but C-R scored 19 in each of the final two quarters. Andrew Clement added 19 points and Ethan Brooks scored 10 for the Rebels.
Logan Frank led Franklinville (1-2) with 24 points and eight rebounds and Blake Frank had 14 points.
Frewsburg 64, Portville 44
FREWSBURG — Dalton Tobola tallied a team-high 22 points, including four 3-pointers in a losing effort for Portville against Frewsburg.
Zayne Tarr added eight points and Hunter Griffin finished with five.
Frewsburg was led by Brad Nelson with 31 points and Aaron Hair with 17 points.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley 62
, Cassadaga Valley 43
CATTARAUGUS — Josh Halterman scored 14 points with six assists in leading Cattaraugus-Little Valley (1-3) to its first victory of the season.
Nick Savidge had 13 points, Hunter Furl scored nine points with five rebounds and Eli Perkins had seven rebounds.
“We finally shot the ball pretty good and finally picked it up on defense,” CLV coach Josh Forster said. “It was good to play at home and get that first win under our belt.”
Bolivar-Richburg 60, Port Allegany 58
PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. — Port Allegany forced a turnover via a full-court press and had one last shot to pull off a big cross-state victory. But a Howie Stuckey 3-pointer with 1.6 seconds remaining fell short, and Bolivar-Richburg held on.
Camdyn MacDonell had a big game for Bolivar-Richburg, knocking down a game-high 25 points, including 7-for-10 at the free-throw line.
Landon Danaher had two 3-pointers and finished with 22 points for the Wolverines.
The Gators jumped ahead to a 10-point lead, but B-R pulled back ahead and held at least a one possession lead for the remainder of the game, according to Port A coach Kyle Babcock.
Stuckey hit five 3-pointers in the game and finished with 20 points for Port A (1-2). Teammate Jordan Card registered 18 tallies and Dominic Guerrero had nine.
In a physical game, the two teams combined for 34 fouls with three players fouling out.
AT WEST SENECA New Life Christian (68)
Dave Lucena 11 0-0 27, Timothy Hutter 11 1-1 27, Andoh 3 0-0 6, Ampiah-Kwofi 3 0-0 6, Hanson-Nortey 1 0-0 2. Totals: 29 1-1 68.
West Seneca Christian (51)
Brett Gossel 11 2-4 24, Christian Neyman 5 2-5 13, Uyu 2 0-0 6, House 1 0-0 2, McCoy 2 0-0 4, Lyonds 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 4-9 51. NLC 15 31 56 68 WSC 9 16 31 51
Three-point goals: NLC 9 (Lucena 5, Hutter 4); WSC 3 (Neyman, Uyu 2). Total fouls: NLC 10, WSC 2. Fouled out:
None.
AT WHITESVILle Alfred-Almond (52)
McMichael 2 1-2 5, Dickinson 1 0-0 2, Sick 0 0-1 0, Kenny 4 1-4 11, Little 10 0-0 20, Dunning 3 0-0 7, Kays 3 0-0 7. Totals: 23 2-7 52.
Whitesville (36)
Gullett 0 0-1 0, Jackson 1 0-0 3, Pensyl 5 1-2 12, Estep 1 0-0 3, Whitesell 3 0-0 7, Erdmann 1 0-0 2, Gaines 2 0-0 4, Kogar 1 0-0 2, Acor 1 1-2 3. Totals: 15 2-5 36. Alfred-Almond 13 30 40 52 Whitesville 11 14 20 36
Three-point goals: Alfred-Almond 4 (Kenny 2, Dunning, Kays); Whitesville 4 (Jackson, Pensyl, Estep, Whitesell). Total fouls: Alfred-Almond 9, Whitesville 10. Fouled out:
None.
AT FRANKLINVILLE Cuba-Rushford (58)
Brooks 4 0-0 10, Jablonski 1 0-0 2, Tylor 1 0-3 2, Clement 6 4-5 19, McCumiskey 11 1-2 23, Emerson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 24 5-10 58.
Franklinville (47)
Clear 1 0-1 2, B. Frank 5 1-2 14, Peters 1 0-0 2, L. Frank 7 7-8 24, Ramadhan 2 0-2 5, Wolfer 0 0-2 0. Totals: 16 8-15 47. C-R 10 20 39 58 Franklinville 10 23 34 47
Three-point goals: C-R 5 (Brooks 2, Clement 3); Franklinville 7 (B. Frank 3, L. Frank 3, Ramadhan). Total fouls: C-R 16, Franklinville 15. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
C-R won.
AT FREWSBURG Portville (44)
Kalsman 1 0-0 2, Griffin 2 0-0 5, Wenke 1 1-2 4, Stillman 1 0-0 3, Tobola 9 0-0 22, Tarr 4 0-0 8. Totals: 18 1-2 44.
F
rewsburg (64)
Z. Carr 1 0-0 3, C. Carr 1 1-3 3, Sposato 3 0-0 7, Brad Nelson 9 8-10 31, Haze 1 1-4 3, Aaron Hair 7 1-7 17. Totals: 22 11-24 64. Portville 12 21 32 44 Frewsburg 8 30 44 64
Three-point goals: Portville 7 (Wenke, Stillman, Tabola 4, Griffin); Frewsburg 9 (Z. Carr, Sposato, Nelson 5, Hair 2). Total fouls: Portville 16, Frewsburg 11. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Portville won.
AT CATTARAUGUS Cassadaga Valley (43)
Shealy 1 0-0 2, Russo 5 2-2 13, Richner 3 0-0 6, Harrington 2 0-0 4, Pierce 2 1-1 5, Lebaron 1 2-2 4, Austin 1 2-2 4, Abram 1 0-0 2, Pingitore 0 1-2 1. Totals: 17 8-9 43.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley (62)
Savidge 4 2-2 13, Perkins 2 0-0 5, Quigley 4 0-0 9, Furl 4 1-3 9, Halterman 4 5-6 14, Visnesky 2 1-2 6, Oakes 3 1-2 7. Totals: 23 10-15 62. CV 9 17 32 43 CLV 15 28 37 62
Three-point goals: CV 1 (Russo); CLV 6 (Savidge 2, Perkins, Quigley, Halterman, Visnesky). Total fouls: CV 16, CLV 15. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
CLV won.
AT OLEAN Williamsville East (55)
Shifflet 7 7-10 23, Schneider 4 0-1 9, Cloen 1 2-4 4, Ronan 1 0-1 2, Early 1 2-2 5, Hashmi 1 6-6 8, Mack 2 0-0 4. Totals: 17 17-24 55.
Olean (46)
K. McClain 2 0-0 6, C. James 6 3-3 17, J. McClain 4 1-1 11, Klein 6 0-2 12, Z. James 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 4-6 46. Williamsville East 13 24 36 55 Olean 11 21 38 46
Three-point goals: Williamsville East 4 (Shifflet 2, Schneider, Early); Olean 6 (K. McClain 2, C. James 2, J. McClain 2). Total fouls: Williamsville East 13, Olean 12. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Olean, 68-62.
AT PORT ALLEGANY, PA. Bolivar-Richburg (60)
R. Danaher 3 3-6 10, L. Danaher 6 8-18 22, Karnuth 1 0-0 2, Greeson 0 1-2 1, MacDonell 9 7-10 25. Totals: 18 19-36 60
Port Allegany (58)
Card 7 2-3 18, Stuckey 7 1-1 20, Guerrero 4 0-0 9, Amell 1 0-0 3, Edgell 1 0-0 2, C. Moses 1 1-3 3, Guilds 1 1-2 3. Totals: 22 5-10 58 Bolivar-Richburg 8 27 36 60 Port Allegany 11 29 41 58
Three-point goals: B-R 3 (L. Danaher 2, R. Danaher); Port Allegany 9 (Stuckey, Card 2, Guerrero, Amell). Total fouls: B-R 13, Port Allegany 21. Fouled out: R. Danaher (B-R), Edgell, Moses (PA).JV: Port Allegany, 48-23.