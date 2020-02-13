PORTVILLE — Behind a Shayla Wilhelm double-double, Portville snapped its three-game losing streak, defeating Gowanda 58-29, in CCAA East Division I action.
The senior scored a career-high 17 points to go along with 11 rebounds. Senior captain Karly Welty, after sitting out a few games with an injury, turned in a solid performance as well. Welty scored 10 points while grabbing six rebounds and collecting six assists. Her sister, Mallory, scored 16 points to go with seven rebounds.
While Gowanda struggled to score, senior captain Paige Gable scored a team-high eight points.
“It was a great team win, and nice to get back on track after losing a few games in a row,” Portville head coach Inga Welty said. “It was great to have Karly back. Shayla is playing great under the hoop. She consistently pulls down rebounds.”
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II
Belfast 35, Whitesville 27
BELFAST — In a defensive struggle, Belfast had enough to defeat Whitesville for its second consecutive victory.
The Bulldogs scored all of their points in the paint or at the free-throw line. Ana Drozdowski scored a team-high nine points, seven of which came from the free-throw line. Mary Hamer turned in an eight-point performance.
For Whitesville, Kate Pensyl scored a team-high nine points, connecting on one three-point shot.
Belfast improved to 4-14 on the season; Whitesville fell to 3-15.
CCAA WEST I
Chautauqua Lake 61, Olean 30
MAYVILLE — Rebecca Henry scored a game-high 15 points to lead Chautauqua (11-7) past Olean (2-14).
Two more Chautauqua Lake players reached double-digits on the night. Lauren Afla scored 10 points while Lily Woodis tallied 14 points.
The Huskies, who struggled to score all game, only had one player score more than 10 points. At halftime, Olean had only scored 13 points.
Norah Sweitzer scored 11 points on four made field goals, three of which were three-point shots.
The Huskies fell to 2-14 on the season while Chautauqua Lake improved its record to 11-7.
ECIC DIV. III
Lake Shore 48, Pioneer 31
YORKSHIRE — Myah Fox scored a team-high 11 points as Pioneer suffered its third-straight loss.
Megan Fuller finished with six points for the Panthers (7-10) and Kristin Morris had four.
Lake Shore (11-7) was powered by Jadyn Jones with 20 points and Baylee Lock with 12.