WHITESVILLE — Serina Button scored 13 points and Vanessa Hall had 12 as the Whitesville girls basketball team held off an upset bid from Houghton.
The Blue Jays (9-2) outscored Houghton 10-1 in the fourth quarter on the way to a 39-29 Allegany County Div. II win.
Jessica Prentice led Houghton (5-6) with 15 points.
“Not a good showing from us at all tonight,” Whitesville coach Aaron Rawady said. “Give Houghton a lot of credit for that. Jeff (Prentice) had a great game plan coming in, and his girls did a nice job of executing it. Our execution, however, definitely needs to improve. But what I like about this group is despite our struggles tonight our effort was always at a high level. It wasn’t pretty, but we needed a game like this. I think we learned a lot about ourselves tonight.”
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. I Bolivar-Richburg 50, Genesee Valley 19
BELMONT — Aliyah Cole scored 19 points, while Madigan Harris and Kelsey Pacer had 10 points each to lead Bolivar-Richburg (7-5).
Lizzie Bentley scored eight points with eight rebounds to lead Genesee Valley (2-12).
Fillmore 78, Cuba-Rushford 25
FILLMORE — Hannah Roeske scored 22 points and Emma Cole had 21 points and nine rebounds for Fillmore (10-1).
The Eagles pulled away with a 23-1 second quarter to take a 43-13 halftime lead. Carlee Miller dished out five assists and Erin Mawn took three steals.
Kate Howe led Cuba-Rushford (6-6) with 11 points.
NON-LEAGUE Hinsdale 43, Scio 17
HINSDALE — Lindsey Veno posted a double-double with 12 points and 18 rebounds to pace Hinsdale (7-4).
Liz Przybyla took six steals to lead the Hinsdale defense. Scio fell to 1-11
Friendship 28, Oswayo Valley 20
SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. — Kadence Donohue tallied 13 points and five rebounds as Friendship snapped a seven-game losing skid against the Green Wave (1-14).
Neveah Ross, Aaliyah Harmon and Claire Calhoun each recorded four points for the Golden Eagles (2-9). Harmon chipped in with nine rebounds and three blocks, while Ross finished with eight rebounds and two blocks.
Oswayo Valley’s Jadyn Brabham posted a team-high six points.
Jasper-Troupsburg 60, Belfast 32
JASPER — Jade Atherton scored 20 points and Brynn Waters added 16 points to lead Jasper-Troupsburg (5-9) over Belfast (1-10).
Allison Hayes chipped in with 11 points for the Wildcats.
Alicia Borden led Belfast with 12 points.
AT BELMONT Bolivar-Richburg (50)
Mc. Harris 3 0-0 6, Ma. Harris 5 0-0 10, Pacer 5 0-0 10, Miller 2 0-0 5, Cole 7 4-4 19. Totals: 22 4-4 50.
Genesee Valley (19)
Girusendorf 1 0-0 2, Aquila 1 0-0 3, Bentley 4 0-0 8, Herring 1 1-2 3, Ordway 1 1-1 3. Totals: 8 2-3 19. B-R 16 26 38 50 GV 4 9 12 19
Three-point goals: B-R 2 (Miller, Cole); GV 1 (Aquila). Total fouls: B-R 9, GV 5. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
B-R.
AT FILLMORE Cuba-Rushford (25)
Forward 2 0-0 4, Jaffe 0 1-2 1, Cole 0 1-2 1, Searle 2 0-0 5, Howe 3 4-8 11, Tylor 1 0-2 3. Totals: 8 6-14 25.
Fillmore (78)
Voss 2 0-0 4, Roeske 9 1-1 22, Cole 10 1-2 21, Mucher 3 0-0 6, Byer 2 0-0 5, Mawn 2 0-0 6, C. Miller 3 0-0 6, H. Miller 1 0-0 2, Wright 3 0-0 6. Totals: 35 2-3 78. C-R 12 13 20 25 Fillmore 20 43 68 78
Three-point goals: C-R 3 (Howe, Searle, Tylor); Fillmore 6 (Roeske 3, Mawn 2, Byer). Total fouls: C-R 7, Fillmore 14. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Fillmore, 30-22.
AT WHITESVILLE Houghton (29)
Prentice 5 4-7 15, M. Paschalis 1 0-0 2, S. Retz 5 0-0 10, I. Paschalis 1 0-0 2, Tankeh 0 1-2 1. Totals: 12 5-11 29.
Whitesville (39)
Bledsoe 1 1-3 3, Ainsworth 1 0-0 2, V. Hall 2 7-10 12, Reisman 0 1-2 1, Pensyl 3 1-4 8, Button 6 1-2 13. Totals: 13 11-23 39. Houghton 6 16 28 29 Whitesville 10 11 29 39
Three-point goals: Houghton 0; Whitesville 2 (V. Hall, Pensyl). Total fouls: Houghton 23, Whitesville 13. Fouled out:
E. Retz (H).
AT HINSDALE Scio (17)
Scotchmer 2 0-2 4, Wiech 0 4-5 4, Stilson 1 1-2 3, Warboys 0 3-6 3, Crossley 0 1-2 1, Davenport 0 0-2 0, Chandler 1 0-0 2. Totals: 4 9-19 17.
Hinsdale (43)
Roberson 2 2-2 6, Sutton 0 0-2 0, Chapman 1 2-2 4, Brooks 2 1-4 7, Jimmerson 1 0-0 2, Przybyla 0 4-4 4, Jozwiak 2 0-0 4, Eastman 2 0-0 4, L. Veno 6 0-0 12. Totals: 16 9-14 43. Scio 0 2 3 17 Hinsdale 24 32 41 43
Three-point goals: Scio 0; Hinsdale 2 (Brooks 2). Total fouls: Scio 14, Hinsdale 18. Fouled out:
None.
AT SHINGLEHOUSE Friendship (28)
Ross 2 0-0 4, Donohue 6 0-0 13, Sands 1 0-0 2, Harmon 2 0-0 4, Gleason 0 1-2 1, Calhoun 2 0-0 4. Totals: 13 1-2 28.
Oswayo Valley (20)
Bell 2 0-0 4, Malogrino 1 2-3 4, Brabham 2 2-5 6, Lundy 2 0-0 4, Mesler 1 0-0 2. Totals: 8 4-8 20. Friendship 4 12 19 28 Oswayo Valley 2 5 9 20
Three-point goals: Friendship 1 (Donohue); OV 0. Total fouls: Friendship 11, OV 7. Fouled out:
None.
AT JASPER Belfast (32)
Sadler 2 0-0 4, Borden 5 0-0 12, Drozdowski 1 0-1 2, Hamer 3 0-0 6, Sullivan 4 0-0 8. Totals: 15 0-1 32.
Jasper-Troupsburg (60)
Hayes 5 0-2 11, K. Atherton 3 2-4 9, Palmeter 2 0-0 4, Waters 7 0-0 16, J. Atherton 8 4-8 20. Totals: 25 6-14 60. Belfast 6 16 22 32 J-T 11 33 59 60
Three-point goals: Belfast 2 (Borden 2); J-T 4 (Hayes, K. Atherton, Waters 2). Total fouls: Belfast 9, J-T 7. Fouled out: None.