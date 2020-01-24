PORTVILLE — Karly Welty filled out the stat sheet with 24 points, seven steals, seven rebounds and three assists for Portville as the Panthers cruised to a 52-38 victory over Falconer in CCAA East I play Thursday.
Mallory Welty added 10 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals for Portville (10-2, 4-1) while Lillian Bentley and Shayla Wilhelm had nine rebounds each.
“I was really proud of the girls,” Portville coach Inga Welty said. “We haven’t played in a week, so you always worry if they’ll come out ready to play. But we did, we came out of the gates. Karly had 20 of her 24 in the first half, but everybody was working very hard. It was a very physical game. I’m glad they were able to rise to the occasion.”
Courtnee Peterson had 11 points to lead Falconer (11-3, 4-2) while Ava Fenton had nine points, six steals and six assists.
CCAA EAST I Franklinville 68, Gowanda 51
FRANKLINVILLE — Dani Haskell knocked down eight three-pointers and totaled 37 points, 28 of which came in the first half, as Franklinville (9-3) beat Gowanda (3-9).
Abby Burrell posted a double-double for the Panthers with 12 points and 13 rebounds, and Abby McCoy chipped in with 10 points.
Miya Scanlan led Gowanda with a 31-point effort that included six three-pointers.
CCAA EAST II Ellicottville 59, North Collins 33
ELLICOTTVILLE — Makenna Smith scored 21 points to guide Ellicottville to its fourth-straight victory in league play.
It was a one-point game after the first quarter, but Ellicottville (6-7, 4-0) took control of the contest in the second by outscoring North Collins, 21-10.
Ellicottville’s Allison Rowland tallied 13 points, while Camryn Earley had nine and Emilee Ruiz finished with eight.
Hailey Jasinski led North Collins (1-7, 0-4) with 11 points.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley 49, Pine Valley 38
SOUTH DAYTON — Alex Minnekine scored 24 points with seven assists in a win for Cattaraugus-Little Valley (5-8).
Madeline Jones pulled down a team-high 15 rebounds with seven points and Emma Rupp added 11 boards. The T-Wolves shot 17-for-33 on free throws off of 32 Pine Valley fouls.
“We took advantage late with some free throws,” CLV coach Matt Minnekine said. “They play pretty aggressively. We took advantage to shoot OK at the line, not great, but a lot in that fourth quarter.
Lyric Westlund led Pine Valley with 11 points.
AT PORTVILLE Falconer (38)
Penhollow 2 0-0 4, Harper 2 0-3 4, Fenton 4 1-2 9, Lundmark 1 0-0 2, Disbro 3 0-0 7, Rivera 0 1-2 1, Peterson 4 3-3 11. Totals: 16 5-10 38.
Portville (52)
Kosinski 0 0-2 0, Ma. Welty 4 1-5 10, K. Welty 5 11-13 24, Wyant 0 1-2 1, Tkacik 2 2-2 6, Bentley 3 1-5 7, Wilhelm 1 2-4 4. Totals: 15 18-33 52. Falconer 7 13 24 38 Portville 21 36 46 52
Three-point goals: Falconer 1 (Disbro); Portville 4 (M. Welty, K. Welty 3). Total fouls: Falconer 23, Portville 14. Fouled out:
Lundmark (F).
JV:
Portville.
AT FRANKLINVILLE Gowanda (51)
M. Scanlan 10 5-7 31, Whalen 2 0-0 5, C. Scanlan 2 1-2 5, Young 4 0-0 10. Totals: 18 6-9 51.
Franklinville (68)
Milligan 2 0-0 4, Brennan 1 0-0 3, Abby Burrell 5 2-6 12, Graves 1 0-0 2, Haskill 13 3-3 37, Abby McCoy 4 0-0 10. Totals: 26 5-9 68. Gowanda 12 30 39 51 Franklinville 18 46 62 68
Three-point goals: Gowanda 9 (M. Scanlan 6, Whalen, Young 2); Franklinville 11 (Haskill 8, McCoy 2, Brennan). Total fouls: Gowanda 13, Franklinville 9. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Gowanda won.
AT ELLICOTTVILLE North Collins (33)
Williams 3 0-0 6, Jasinski 5 0-2 11, Hofner 1 0-0 2, Holmes 3 0-4 6, Rice 4 0-0 8. Totals: 16 0-6 33.
Ellicottville (59)
Ficek 1 0-2 2, Smith 6 8-12 21, Ruiz 2 3-4 8, Rowland 6 1-2 13, Nuzzo 1 0-0 2, Earley 2 5-6 9, Alexander 2 0-0 4. Totals: 20 17-26 59. North Collins 8 18 29 33 Ellicottville 9 30 42 59
Three-point goals: NC 1 (Jasinski); Ellicottville 2 (Smith, Ruiz). Total fouls: NC 20, Ellicottville 13. Fouled out:
None.
AT SOUTH DAYTON Cattaraugus-Little Valley (49)
Al. Minnekine 8 8-14 24, Jones 3 1-3 7, Ab. Minnekine 1 3-4 5, Rupp 1 1-2 3, Halterman 0 3-4 3, Dorman 3 1-6 7. Totals: 16 17-33 49.
Pine Valley (38)
Fadale 2 0-0 5, Herman 1 1-2 4, Westlund 4 0-0 11, Swanson 1 1-4 3, Sandy 1 1-2 3, Tunstall 1 1-2 3, Tyma 0 2-4 2, Campbell 1 3-6 5. Totals: 10 13-24 38. CLV 15 23 36 49 PV 3 19 26 38
Three-point goals: CLV 0; PV 5 (Westlund 3, Fadale Herman). Total fouls: CLV 18, PV 32. Fouled out:
Fadale, Westlund, Tunstall (PV).
JV: Pine Valley won.