PORTVILLE — Karly Welty needed 20 points to break the Portville basketball program’s career scoring mark.
She hit that number with a few minutes to spare in the first half.
The senior guard finished with 32 points, eight steals and six assists and earned that distinction in leading the Panthers to a season-opening 61-52 triumph over Cuba-Rushford in the first round of the Adam Elliott Memorial Tournament on Friday night.
Welty, who’d already held the girls’ scoring mark, surpassed Jeff McMahon’s school record and now sits at 1,223 points for her career. Shayla Wilhelm had a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds, Mallory Welty had 14 points and eight boards and she sister Karly combined to drain nine 3-pointers.
Reggie Tkacik added 10 boards for the Panthers (1-0), who built up a 59-32 lead through three quarters before C-R pulled close in the fourth.
“It was a great accomplishment, especially since she spends so much time in the gym,” PCS coach Inga Welty said. “She’s never content, she’s always looking to get better. She’s fearless, she’s a warrior. She works about as hard as anybody. She’s earned it, which is great.”
Kate Howe poured in 30 points for Cuba-Rushford, leading the elder Welty to say, “Kate had a spectacular game for them.”
The Rebels will meet Ellicottville in today’s consolation game while Portville will take on Pioneer in the championship (2 o’clock).
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II Hinsdale 61, Friendship 21
FRIENDSHIP — Kayla Brooks made four three-pointers and scored 16 points to lead Hinsdale (2-0), while Kaitlynn Roberson added 11 and Ashley Chapman scored 10.
Kadence Donahue had nine points for Friendship (0-2) and Nevaeh Ross had eight, while both tallied seven rebounds.
NON-LEAGUE Lima Christian 38, Belfast 28
LIMA — Rebecca Tillapaugh scored 10 points to pace Lima Christian.
Alicia Borden scored seven points for Belfast, which fell to 0-3.
Orchard Park 51, Allegany-Limestone 33
ORCHARD PARK — Lily Flannery collected 14 points and three others had between six and nine points to key Orchard Park.
The Quakers took an early 23-7 lead before maintaining a comfortable advantage the rest of the way. Tierney Hemphill notched 10 points, six rebounds and four steals for the Gators (0-1), who were content with how they performed in the first game of the season against a Class AA opponent.
“That’s a tough opener,” A-L coach Chad Lyter acknowledged. “The plan was to play to them in the last game of the season, but the first is almost just as good — it gives us a good gauge for where we’re at.
“We battled (the Gators surrendered just 15 points over the final two quarters after giving up 23 in the first quarter). They’re huge — they had a size advantage on us at every position. But we showed that we could play with a Double A school, I’m okay (with that).”
JACK BUSH TOURNAMENT North Penn-Mansfield 42, Wellsville 33
WESTFIELD, Pa. — Wellsville dropped its season-opener as dry spells led to the Lions scoring three points each in the first and third quarters.
Tied 18-18 at halftime, North Penn-Mansfield pulled away for a 31-21 lead by the end of the third.
Emily Costello led Wellsville (0-1) with 11 points, while Marley Adams had eight points, five rebounds, three assists and a block. Regan Marsh and Kaylee Coleman had seven and five rebounds, respectively. Wellsville plays the loser of Northern Potter vs. Cowanesque Valley in today’s consolation game at 4:30 p.m.
JoAnne McNamara led North Penn-Mansfield with 12 points.
“I knew going into the season that we probably wouldn’t give up a lot of points,” Lions coach Michelle Alvord said. “Overall I’m pleased, not with the loss but with only giving up 42 points.
“We got good looks, we just played a little nervous, a little tentative and shots didn’t fall. I think there’s a learning curve and we’ll get better from this.”
TWIN TIERS TOURNAMENT New Life-Olean 27,
Central Baptist-Binghamton 15ELMIRA — Brightleen Ngunyi scored 13 points with 10 rebounds in a first-round tournament victory for New Life Christian (2-0).
New Life will play the winner of Twin Tiers Christian vs. New Life of Hamilton today at 2 p.m.
Paige Weiss had 13 of Central Baptist’s 15 points.
AT FRIENDSHIP Hinsdale (61)
Roberson 4 0-2 11, Chapman 5 0-0 10, Brooks 6 0-0 16, Rowland 4 0-0 8, Eastman 1 0-0 2, Veno 3 0-2 6. Totals: 26 2-8 61.
Friendship (21)
Ross 2 4-8 8, Donahue 4 1-2 9, Sands 1 0-2 2, Calhoun 1 0-0 2, Gleason 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 5-14 21. Hinsdale 20 28 49 61 Friendship 8 9 17 21
Three-point goals: Hinsdale 5 (Roberson, Brooks 4); Friendship 0. Total fouls: Hinsdale 15, Friendship 13. Fouled out:
None.
AT ORCHARD PARK Allegany-Limestone (33)
Kauffmann 3 0-0 9, DeRose 1 1-2 4, Hemphill 2 5-7 10, Louser 2 1-2 5, Giardini 0 0-2 0, Riordan 0 1-2 1, Callen 2 0-1 4. Totals: 10 8-16 33.
Orchard Park (51)
Flannery 5 2-2 14, Harrigan 1 2-2 4, Miller 4 1-2 9, Taggart 2 0-0 4, Keane 1 0-0 2, Major 1 0-0 2, Giese 1 0-0 2, Fenn 4 0-0 8, Stevenson 3 0-0 6. Totals: 22 5-6 51. Allegany-Limestone 7 17 23 33 Orchard Park 23 36 43 51
Three-point goals: A-L 5 (Kauffman 3, DeRose, Hemphill); OP 2 (Flannery). Total fouls: A-L 7, OP 14. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Orchard Park won.
AT PORTVILLE Cuba-Rushford (52)
Forward 2 0-0 4, Jaffe 1 0-0 2, Cole 1 0-0 2, Searle 5 0-0 10, Howe 10 8-9 30, Shaw 2 0-0 4. Totals: 21 8-9 52.
Portville (61)
Ma. Welty 5 0-0 14, K. Welty 11 5-5 32, Tkacik 1 1-2 3, Wilhelm 5 2-3 12, Mi. Welty 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 8-10 61. Cuba-Rushford 9 26 32 52 Portville 20 30 59 61
Three-point goals: C-R 2 (Howe); Portville 9 (Ma. Welty 4, K. Welty 5). Total fouls: C-R 8, Portville 8. Fouled out:
None.
AT WESTFIELD, PA. Wellsville (33)
Adams 1 5-9 8, Mess 1 1-3 4, Costello 4 0-0 11, Robbins 0 2-2 2, Coleman 0 0-4 0, Regan Marsh 2 4-8 8. Totals: 7 12-26 33.
North Penn-Mansfield (42)
Kehl 3 0-1 7, McNamara 4 4-8 12, J. Palmer 0 1-6 1, Welch 1 3-6 6, Bergeson 1 0-0 3, E. Palmer 2 1-2 7, Bush 2 0-0 4, Spohn 1 0-1 2. Totals: 14 9-24 42. Wellsville 3 18 21 33 NP-Mansfield 5 18 31 42
Three-point goals: Wellsville 5 (Adams, Mess, Costello 3); NP-M 5 (Kehl, Welch, Bergeson, E. Palmer 2). Total fouls: Wellsville 21, NP-M 23. Fouled out:
Costello, Marsh (W), Bush (NP-M).
AT ELMIRA Central Baptist-Binghamton (15)
Weiss 4 3-8 13, Willson 1 0-0 2, Gould 0 0-0 0, Arboit 0 0-0 0, Myslivy 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 3-8 15.
New Life-Olean (27)
Ngunyi 6 1-5 13, M. Ohemeng 3 0-0 6, N. Ohemeng 1 0-0 2, Ayoh 2 0-0 4, Nutt 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 1-5 27. CB-Binghamton 2 3 7 15 NL-Olean 8 21 23 27
Three-point goals: CB-B 2 (Weiss 2); NL-O 0. Total fouls: CB-B 4, NL-O 8. Fouled out: None.