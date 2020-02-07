WARSAW — Leading by as many as 14 points, the Wellsville girls basketball team held on to claim a road victory over Warsaw, 43-41, on Thursday night.
The Lions made enough free throws to withstand a late run from the Tigers in a non-league game. Emily Costello paced Wellsville (14-4) with 22 points on five three-pointers and added eight steals.
“She had a great night,” coach Michelle Alvord said. “She only missed one or two shots all night.”
Marley Adams added 11 points, Kaylee Coleman had seven rebounds, Jaylynn Mess had four reb and three steals and Regan Marsh marked four boards and three assists.
Lizzy Standera and Emily Howard scored 11 points each for Warsaw (9-8).
NON-LEAGUE Alfred-Almond 35, Whitesville 31
ALMOND — Logan Brown and Avery Libordi each had 11 points to lead Alfred-Almond to a four-point win over Whitesville.
The Blue Jays fall to 12-4.
No further information was provided to the Times Herald.
AT WARSAW Wellsville (43)
Adams 5 1-2 11, Mess 0 1-2 1, Costello 7 3-4 22, Robbins 1 0-0 2, Marsh 2 3-7 7. Totals: 15 8-15 43.
Warsaw (41)
Standera 3 4-5 11, Howard 4 1-2 11, Tangeman 4 0-1 8, Young 1 1-2 3, Ellsworth 1 2-2 5, Ryan 0 3-6 3. Totals: 13 11-18 41. Wellsville 14 21 35 43 Warsaw 10 19 27 41
Three-point goals: Wellsville 5 (Costello 5); Warsaw 4 (Standera, Howard 2, Ellsworth). Total fouls: Wellsville 15, Warsaw 15. Fouled out:
None.
JV: Wellsville, 31-15.