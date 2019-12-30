ELMIRA — The Wellsville boys basketball team fell in the championship game of the Josh Palmer Memorial Tournament despite a monster performance from Max Jusianiec on Monday.
Jusianiec scored 38 points on seven three-pointers and grabbed 15 rebounds for the Lions, but Wellsville (4-4) fell in the Regional Division 1 championship, 59-54.
Logan Tokarz led Mansfield with 15 points, Dom Garverick scored 14 and Curtis Craig had 10.
“Tough loss, I thought we battled hard all game but ultimately we didn’t do enough of the little things to win that game,” Lions coach Raymie Auman said. “(We) gave up way too many offensive rebounds and had too many unforced turnovers.”
GIRLS BASKETBALL Iroquois 52, Olean 25
OLEAN — Chrissy Martin scored 12 points for Olean in a losing effort.
Leah Williams added seven points and a team-high 11 rebounds for the Huskies (1-6).
Logan Streety paced Iroquois (6-0) with 21 points, while Emily McLaughlin had 12 points.
KESHEQUA TOURNAMENT Consolation: Genesee Valley 50, Campbell-Savona 32
NUNDA — Hailey Herring’s double-double on 16 points and 10 rebounds paced Genesee Valley to a consolation game victory.
Also for the Jaguars (2-6), Emera Aquila had 14 points and eight assists.
“The second quarter, we started executing a bit better and taking the ball to the basket,” coach Bill Horn said. “The press was better there too and that helped extend the lead.”
Lydia Hawken led Campbell-Savona with 13 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL AT ELMIRA Mansfield (59)
Frederick 0 1-1 1, Tokarz 5 3-4 15, Garverick 5 2-5 14, Stein 4 0-0 8, Craig 5 0-0 10, Burleigh 1 0-0 2, Evans 3 0-1 9. Totals: 23 6-11 59.
Wellsville (54)
Jusianiec 13 5-5 38, Schmidt 4 0-1 8, McKinley 1 0-0 2, Dunbar 1 0-0 2, Hart 2 0-1 4. Totals: 21 5-7 54.
Mansfield
12 24 40 59 Wellsville 8 27 38 54
Three-point goals: Mansfield 7 (Tokarz 2, Garverick 2, Evans 3); Wellsville 7 (Jusianiec 7). Total fouls: Mansfield 15, Wellsville 15. Fouled out:
Stein (M).
GIRLS BASKETBALL AT OLEAN Iroquois (52)
Gordon 1 1-2 3, McLaughlin 4 2-2 12, Streety 8 5-7 21, Zienski 5 0-0 10, Quinn 1 0-0 2, Lyons 2 0-1 4. Totals: 21 8-12 52.
Olean (25)
Martin 3 4-6 12, Parks 1 0-0 2, Federowicz 1 0-0 2, Williams 2 3-4 7, Foster 1 0-0 2. Totals: 8 7-10 25. Iroquois 10 8 18 16 Olean 6 4 2 13
Three-point goals: Iroquois 2 (McLaughlin); Olean 2 (Martin 2). Total fouls: Iroquois 11, Olean 13. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Iroquois won.
AT NUNDA Campbell-Savona (32)
Barron 1 1-4 3, Gardner 4 1-2 9, Machuga 2 0-0 4, Payne 0 3-4 3, Hawken 6 1-8 13. Totals: 13 6-18 32.
Genesee Valley (50)
Aquila 5 3-6 14, Bentley 4 0-2 8, H. Herring 6 4-8 16, Burrows 3 1-2 7, Ordway 1 0-0 2, A. Herring 1 1-1 3. Totals: 20 9-19 50. C-S 4 13 19 32 GV 7 25 38 50
Three-point goals: C-S 0; GV 1 (Aquila). Total fouls: C-S 18, GV 15. Fouled out:
Bentley (GV).
JV: C-S won.