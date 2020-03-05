CANISTEO — In a rematch of last year’s Section 5 Class B2 finals, seventh-seeded Wayland-Cohocton got revenge with a 54-52 semifinal win over third-seeded Wellsville on Wednesday at Canisteo-Greenwood High School.
The Lions had a chance at the buzzer but a Max Jusianiec shot from three feet beyond the 3-point line rimmed off, sending Way-Co (12-11) to the class championship against top-seeded Avon.
Wellsville entered the fourth quarter trailing 40-31, but battled back and tied the game at 49 with 1:15 remaining. Way-Co captured the lead again after a pair of free throws and eventually held a 53-49 advantage. Jusianiec hit a trey with three seconds remaining to cut the Eagles lead to one. Way-Co scored one more free throw before Jusianiec’s final attempt failed to fail.
“We kind of dug ourselves into a hole in the third quarter,” Wellsville coach Raymie Auman said. “In the fourth quarter, we pushed up the tempo, got back into it and the game was really back and forth. It was a hard fought game and I’m proud of the kids being resilient. We were able to do a lot of great things this year.”
Liam McKinley led the Lions with 23 points, including seven made 3-pointers. Jusianiec finished with 16 points and knocked two shots from beyond the arc.
Cameron Huber paced Way-Co with 22 points on six made field goals and went 7-for-9 from the line. Thomas Mead, Justin Horton and DeAndre Green each had eight points.
Wellsville finishes the season with an 11-11 overall record.
AT CANISTEO Wayland-Cohocton (54)
Green 4 0-1 8, Horton 4 0-0 8, Brown 1 0-0 3, Huber 6 7-9 22, Carman 2 1-3 5, Mead 2 2-4 8. Totals: 19 10-17 54.
Wellsville (52)
Jusianiec 6 2-6 16, E. Schmidt 2 0-1 4, McKinley 8 0-0 23, Dunbar 1 2-2 4, Hart 2 1-2 5. Totals: 19 5-11 52. Way-Co 13 27 40 54 Wellsville 10 26 31 52
Three-point goals: Way-Co 6 (Mead 2, Huber 3, Brown); Wellsville 9 (McKinley 7, Jusianiec 2). Total fouls: Way-Co 13, Wellsville 15. Fouled out: None.