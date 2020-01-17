WELLSVILLE — The Wellsville girls basketball team has gotten around to the back stretch of its schedule, playing teams for the second time.
Last week, the Lions avenged an earlier 38-31 loss by defeating Letchworth 42-34. On Thursday, Wellsville made it 2-for-2 against Bath-Haverling, winning 51-41 in non-league play.
“It was the first time this season that we were playing a team for the second time that we had beaten,” Wellsville coach Michelle Alvord said. “I was just curious how we respond. When we played Letchworth, we had lost to them so there was motivation there. I was a little concerned that you can’t take anybody lightly, you have to show up. I was impressed the girls did that and played. this was our most complete third quarter this season and probably our best offensive game.”
Marley Adams scored 23 points with four rebounds and two assists for the Lions (11-3), who in mid-January have just six games remaining in the regular season.
“If 23 points can be quiet, it was for her tonight,” Alvord said. “She’s really consistent. It’s nice to have another game like that from her.”
Kaylee Coleman had a team-high seven rebounds, Regan Marsh had six rebounds and two steals and Milla Litzburg grabbed five boards.
CCAA EAST I Franklinville 70, Silver Creek 58
SILVER CREEK — Abby Burrell scored a team-high 28 points to help extend Franklinville’s win streak to seven games.
Dani Haskell posted a double-double with 20 points, 12 rebounds and six assists for the Panthers (8-3). Abby McCoy finished with 12 points and Gabby Milligan had five.
Abby Rice finished with 22 points, as Silver Creek moves to 7-5 and suffered its fifth-straight loss.
Portville 50, Gowanda 33
GOWANDA — Karly Welty poured in 23 points with 12 rebounds and four assists and Lilly Bentley had nine points and 11 boards to lead Portville.
Shayla Wilhelm added 10 rebounds for the Panthers (9-2), who were outscored 16-1 in the second quarter to trail 24-17 but won the third quarter 24-2.
“Tonight was a good win against an extremely aggressive team,” Portville coach Inga Welty said. “It took a bit to adjust to it but we came out after halftime ready to play. We outscored them 24-2 as five different players contributed buckets with Karly dropping 10 points in that quarter alone. It’s always a great night when everyone gets to play and feels a sense of accomplishment. Tonight was one of those nights.”
Miya Scanlan scored 15 points for Gowanda (3-8).
CCAA EAST II Salamanca 41, North Collins 32
SALAMANCA — Nizhoni Kennedy paced Salamanca to its third consecutive league win with 14 points and six rebounds.
Jaeden Hubbard (10 points) and Kylee Dowdy (8 points) pulled down 11 rebounds each for the Warriors (3-8, 3-1).
Makenna Williams scored 13 points for North Collins (1-7).
“We just packed it in and forced them to beat us on the outside,” SHS coach Bryelle Wallin said.
“We shut down the Makenna (Williams) girl in the fourth quarter. She came out strong with 8 of her 13 points in the first half. Then finishing our foul shooting in the fourth quarter was big too, and not fouling.”
Ellicottville 50, Pine Valley 38
ELLICOTTVILLE — Ellicottville was powered by a 19-9 third quarter to help earn its fourth victory in a row.
Makenna Smith led the Eagles (5-6) with 13 points while Allison Rowland finished with 12 points. Evelyn Nuzzo scored seven points and made one 3-pointer.
Pine Valley (1-10) was led by Haley Campbell with 13 points.
ECIC DIV. III Lake Shore 50, Pioneer 33
ANGOLA — Bailey Weaver tallied 11 points and Megan Fuller added nine in a Pioneer (5-5) setback against league foe Lake Shore (5-3).
Jadyn Jones finished with a game-high 25 points for the Eagles.
AT SILVER CREEK Franklinville (70)
Milligan 2 1-2 5, Hoeckh 0 0-2 0, Burrell 12 3-4 28, Haskell 8 2-2 20, McCoy 4 1-2 12, Herman 2 0-0 5. Totals: 28 6-12 70.
Silver Creek (58)
Eldridge 0 0-2 0, Brennan 5 2-4 12, Cossin 3 0-0 8, Bouvier 4 0-0 8, Kingsfield 4 0-0 8, Rice 7 2-4 22. Totals: 23 4-10 58. Franklinville 16 32 58 70 Silver Creek 10 26 41 58
Three-point goals: Franklinville 7 (McCoy 3, Haskell 2, Burrell, Herman); Silver Creek 8 (Rice 6, Cossin 2). Total fouls: Franklinville 6, Silver Creek 13. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Silver Creek, 37-25.
AT GOWANDA Portville (50)
Kosinski 2 0-2 5, Ma. Welty 1 0-0 3, Keim 0 2-2 2, K. Welty 9 3-6 23, Wyant 0 0-0 0, Ault 1 0-0 2, Tkacik 0 0-0 0, Bentley 3 3-6 9, Wilhelm 3 0-2 6. Totals: 19 8-18 50.
Gowanda (33)
M. Scanlan 6 0-0 15, Whelen 0 0-0 0, Gabel 3 1-2 7, C. Scanlan 5 1-6 11, Young 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 2-8 33. Portville 16 17 41 50 Gowanda 8 24 26 33
Three-point goals: Portville 4 (Kosinski, M. Welty, K. Welty 2); Gowanda 3 (M. Scanlan 3). Total fouls: Portville 10, Gowanda 19. Fouled out:
M. Scanlan.
AT SALAMANCA North Collins (32)
Williams 6 0-2 13, Jasinski 2 0-0 5, Hofner 1 0-0 2, Hidy 1 0-1 2, Ma. Rice 1 0-0 2, Gabel 2 0-0 4, Mi. Rice 2 0-1 4. Totals: 15 0-4 32.
Salamanca (41)
Brown 0 1-2 1, Hill 0 2-2 2, Warrior 0 2-6 2, Ray 1 2-2 4, Kennedy 4 4-4 14, Dowdy 4 0-0 8, Hubbard 5 0-1 10. Totals: 14 11-17 41. North Collins 13 17 28 32 Salamanca 10 18 29 41
Three-point goals: North Collins 2 (Williams, Josinski); Salamanca 2 (Kennedy 2). Total fouls: North Collins 18, Salamanca 4. Fouled out: Mi. Rice (NC).
AT ELLICOTTVILLE Pine Valley (38)
Fadale 1 1-2 3, Westlund 2 3-6 7, King 0 1-2 1, Swanson 3 2-4 8, Sandy 2 0-0 4, Tunstall 0 2-2 2, Tyma 1 0-0 2, Campbell 5 3-6 13. Totals: 13 12-22 38.
Ellicottville (50)
Ficek 4 0-0 8, Smith 5 2-4 13, Ruiz 0 2-2 2, Rowland 4 4-5 12, Eddy 0 1-2 1, Nuzzo 2 2-6 7, Earley 3 1-4 7. Totals: 18 12-23 50. Pine Valley 10 16 25 38 Ellicottville 15 18 37 50
Three-point goals: Pine Valley 0; Ellicottville 2 (Smith, Nuzzo). Total fouls: Pine Valley 23, Ellicottville 22. Fouled out:
Harley Ficek (E).
JV: Pine Valley won.
AT WELLSVILLE Bath-Haverling (41)
Spiess 5 2-2 13, Burns 1 0-0 2, Czarkowski 5 1-2 11, Stone 2 0-0 4, Rusak 0 1-2 1, Taggart 5 0-0 10. Totals: 18 4-6 41.
Wellsville (51)
Adams 9 2-2 23, Mess 1 0-0 2, Costello 3 1-2 9, Robbins 2 0-0 4, Coleman 4 0-0 8, Litzburg 2 0-0 5. Totals: 19 3-4 51. Bath-Haverling 10 19 30 41 Wellsville 13 26 43 51
Three-point goals: B-H 1 (Spiess); Wellsville 5 (Adams 3, Costello 2). Total fouls: B-H 4, Wellsville 9. Fouled out:
None.
JV: Bath, 40-31.